Trump says U.S., Japan have begun talks on trade

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States and Japan have begun discussion over trade, saying that Tokyo "knows it's a big problem" if an agreement cannot be reached, and that India has also asked to start talks on a trade deal.
"We're starting that," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "In fact Japan has called us ... they came last week."
"If we don't make a deal with Japan, Japan knows it's a big problem," he added.
Later in a speech in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Trump said: "India called us the other day. They said we'd like to start doing a trade deal. First time."
"They wouldn't talk about it with the previous administrations. They were very happy with the way it was," he said without giving further details.
Trump, who is already challenging China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union on trade issues, has expressed displeasure about his country's large trade deficit with Japan, but had not asked Tokyo to take specific steps to address the imbalance.
On Thursday, though, CNBC reported he had told a Wall Street Journal columnist he might take on trade issues with Japan, causing the dollar to slip against the yen.
The White House said Trump would push for fair trade.
"The president has been clear that he will fight to promote free, fair, and reciprocal trade with countries around the world, including Japan, that impose a range of restrictions on U.S. market access," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.
"The United States and Japan have been in close contact on ways to address such barriers, including through the U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue."
oyatoi
The days of cranking up massive trade surpluses with the US through deliberate state policy are at an end and it’s wishful thinking in the extreme to imagine that there’s any going back to the way things used to be. Increasing numbers of people in the US and elsewhere are now waking to the danger of unbalanced trade and there is increasing awareness that the globalist project is facing serious headwinds, not least of which is the refusal of the East Asians to accept the premise that surrendering sovereignty on the altar of One-World is a good thing.
"If we don't make a deal with Japan, Japan knows it's a big problem,"
They'll make a deal which will be a better deal for the U.S. and for both countries in the long run.
joyridingonthetitanic
To bring it back on topic, Free Trade is always the best way to go, regardless of you political persuasion. Protectionism only harms the ones it is so called protecting as in the long run those trading with you end up looking else where. Although, perhaps instead of walking away from the Pacific Deal, America should have stuck with it, as all this is going to do is be a bad rehash of that and although it could end up with a good deal the benefits and access to key Asian markets that the old deal could have brought will not be matched.