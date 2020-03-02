Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a roundtable briefing at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Vaccine Research Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis
politics

Trump says U.S. watching Japan closely for possible travel restriction

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that his administration may consider expanding its travel restrictions to countries including Japan to counter the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We're watching Italy very closely, South Korea very closely, even Japan very closely, and we'll make the right determination at the right time," Trump said in response to a reporter's question about the possibility of cutting off travel to and from South Korea and Italy, two countries hit hard by the deadly virus.

To keep the China-originated virus at bay, the U.S. government has barred the entry of foreign nationals who have been in mainland China within the past 14 days.

But as the number of U.S. infection cases gradually increased, the Trump administration decided on Saturday to expand the ban to travelers from Iran, another virus-hit country.

As for travelers from the United States, the government in late February raised its alert for Japan to level 2 on the four-level advisory scale, calling for "increased caution."

Japan has confirmed around 1,000 infection cases, although a large portion of them were crew members or passengers on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that saw the transmission of the virus while it was quarantined near Tokyo.

With only months left before the planned start of the Tokyo Olympics, Trump was asked whether he will support his country's participation in the event and answered that he will leave that up to Japan, according to Reuters.

U.S. travel advisories for South Korea and Italy are now at level 3, which calls for citizens to "reconsider travel," while parts of the two countries are designated as level 4, which asks that citizens "do not travel" there.

