Trump visits emperor ahead of meeting with Takaichi

President Donald Trump and Japan's Emperor Naruhito talk during their meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday night.

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Tokyo on Monday evening, beginning the second leg of a three-nation Asia trip to discuss with Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, how to steer the future course of the bilateral relationship.

Visiting Japan for the first time since June 2019 during his previous term, Trump's main goal is to reassure the key ally of Washington's commitment to working closely together amid China's rise and to encourage Japanese companies to increase investment in the United States.

After arriving in Tokyo from Malaysia amid tight security, Trump first met with Emperor Naruhito on the eve of talks with Takaichi, who became Japan's first female leader after taking office just a week earlier.

During the meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, Trump said he wants to develop U.S. relations with Japan under the new prime minister and touched on his various global conflict-resolution efforts, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The emperor was quoted as saying he hopes Trump's visit will "further strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and the United States." He also said he is deeply troubled by the ongoing conflicts around the world and that he wishes for peace to come, according to the agency.

It said their conversation extended to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and other Japanese athletes, with the emperor stating, "I am thankful that they have been warmly welcomed into American society."

Takaichi, who returned to Japan from Malaysia early Monday after meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, released a welcome message in English on social media, noting that Tokyo Tower and other landmarks in the Japanese capital are lit in the colors of the American flag to honor his visit.

"Looking forward to seeing you tomorrow and having a fruitful discussion on how we can further strengthen our great Alliance," she wrote.

Hours before his arrival at Tokyo's Haneda airport, Trump praised Takaichi for being "philosophically close" to Japan's former leader Shinzo Abe.

"It's going to be very good. That really helps Japan. I think she's going to be great," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Abe, who was fatally shot during a campaign speech in 2022, built a close personal relationship with Trump during his first presidency.

Takaichi, a hard-line conservative and an ardent follower of Abe, has suggested her cabinet will emulate many of his national security and economic policies.

Her intentions to boost Japan's defense capabilities and step up cooperation with the United States in strategic areas are likely to resonate with Trump.

Cooperation in shipbuilding is among several deals to be signed by Japan and the United States before Trump heads to South Korea on Wednesday morning, according to government sources.

The Trump administration has pledged to restore shipbuilding capacity in the United States amid China's growing dominance of the industry.

Joint efforts to improve supply chains for critical minerals essential for high-tech industries and to expand imports of U.S. farm products to Japan are also part of a trade deal the two allies reached this summer after months of negotiations sparked by Trump's high tariffs.

Trump's itinerary resembles his state visit to Tokyo in May 2019, when he became the first foreign leader to meet the emperor following his ascension to the throne earlier that month. Trump also visited Yokosuka, home to Japanese and U.S. naval forces.

To demonstrate the strength of the decades-old alliance, Takaichi is set to join Trump aboard Marine One for a visit to the U.S. naval base in the port city near Tokyo and tour the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington, according to the sources.

In a symbolic gesture to build rapport, caps bearing the English phrases "Japan is back" and "Make America Great Again" are being prepared for the two leaders to sign and exchange, according to officials with knowledge of the plan.

Later Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to attend a meeting with Japanese business leaders, possibly including SoftBank Group Corp. CEO Masayoshi Son and Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda.

Trump is almost certain to call on Japanese companies to increase investment and produce more in the United States.

Key members of Trump's cabinet, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are also in Tokyo to accompany the president and hold talks with their Japanese counterparts.

