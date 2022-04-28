Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S., Japan, EU push for open internet amid rise of authoritarianism

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States, Japan and the European Union on Thursday endorsed a declaration to promote an open and free internet amid concerns over what they view as "digital authoritarianism" seen in countries such as Russia and China.

According to the U.S. government, some 60 partners around the world, including the Group of Seven industrialized nations, Australia, Taiwan and Ukraine, joined the launch of the initiative, which opposes the use of digital tools to repress freedom of expression and deny other human rights and fundamental freedoms.

"We are united by a belief in the potential of digital technologies to promote connectivity, democracy, peace, the rule of law, sustainable development, and the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms," the declaration said.

During an online event to mark the launch of the declaration, Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko expressed his strong support for the initiative, welcoming it as an "important commitment" to protect efforts toward enhancing a free and open internet.

Laying out a set of principles, the declaration said countries should refrain from government-imposed internet shutdowns and blocking access to lawful internet content and services, while protecting individuals' privacy and advancing what they view as "trustworthy" network infrastructure and service suppliers.

The principles, which also include the promotion of human rights and affordable internet access, are not legally binding.

The declaration did not specifically name authoritarian regimes that are posing challenges, but a senior official in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said the last few months have provided "an extreme example" of digital authoritarianism in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has aggressively promoted disinformation at home and abroad, censored internet news sources, and blocked and shut down legitimate sites, among other acts, the official said.

Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who also appeared in the online event hosted by the White House, said technologies such as satellite imagery have helped shed light on the brutal killings of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, potential war crimes for which Russia has denied responsibility.

"Truth is the only efficient weapon against Russia," Fedorov said.

The Biden administration has also been wary of China, saying it is among the leaders "in a dangerous new model of internet policy."

A 2021 report by human rights group Freedom House called the conditions for internet users in China "profoundly oppressive," and confirmed the country's status as the world's worst abuser of internet freedom for the seventh consecutive year.

Authorities in China censored calls for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first detected in the central city of Wuhan before spreading globally, and criticism of Chinese-produced vaccines, the report said.

The United States is expecting more like-minded countries to come on board to support the move, according to Biden administration officials.

India, the world's largest democracy and known for its traditionally close ties with Russia, was not among the economies that joined the launch of the declaration, they said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

opposes the use of digital tools to repress freedom of expression and deny other human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In Japan internet censorship already started few years back, of course there is reason for that. Still it will start with other things.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/04/24/national/japans-ntt-block-websites-links-pirated-manga-anime-content/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

You could be forgiven for asking 'what is this, and where did it come from'?

"Digital authoritarianism" is broadly defined as:

[T]he use of digital information technology by authoritarian regimes to surveil, repress, and manipulate domestic and foreign populations."

{Brookings policy briefing at https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/FP_20190826_digital_authoritarianism_polyakova_meserole.pdf]

Simple?

Well . . . Maybe.

An interesting perspective comes from The Hindustan Times, an India-based newspaper in a country that has not signed on to the agreement.

In an 28 April 2022 article, entitled "Group of 60 nations back US push for an ‘open’ internet," the HT begins:

The Internet must remain open, protect the human rights of all people, and should not be used to further digital authoritarianism, a group of 60 mostly Western countries said on Thursday in a joint declaration, calling for efforts to ensure “the use of digital technologies reinforces, not weakens, democracy and respect for human rights”, offers “opportunities for innovation”, and helps societies connect.

It then continues:

A senior US administration official indicated that the declaration was aimed at combatting a growing “splintering” of the Internet, with countries like Russia and China on the other side of the spectrum with policies that censor swathes of the cyberspace for their citizens.

“On the international front -- what we’re talking about today -- we have seen a trend of rising digital authoritarianism, where some states have been acting to repress freedom of expression, to censor independent news sources, to interfere with elections, promote disinformation around the world, and deny their citizens other human rights,” the official said, citing recent example of Russia’s “disinformation” and internet censorship.

“Russia, however, is hardly alone but just one of the leaders in a dangerous new model of Internet policy along with the People’s Republic of China and some of the other most censorial states in the world,” the official added.

On India, the official said, “the hope remains that time isn’t fully passed yet for India to join. But we’ve been engaged in -- in very intensive efforts to have all of these - all of these countries join”, also referring to others that were not a part of the declaration.

+++

“In 2021, authorities deliberately shut down the internet at least 182 times across 34 countries,” the report said. “India is the world’s largest offender, and blacked out the internet at least 106 times.”

“For the fourth year in a row, India implemented shutdowns more than any other nation — at least 106 times. Indian authorities’ bold and unwavering pounding of the kill switch must stop,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific Policy director at Access Now.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/more-than-50-nations-back-us-push-for-an-open-internet-101651159077792.html

What Access Now report?

Here is a link: https://www.accessnow.org/cms/assets/uploads/2022/04/2021-KeepItOn-Report-1.pdf .

They describe it as:

This #KeepItOn report looks at incidents of internet shutdowns documented

by Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition in 2021. While we try to build a

comprehensive database, our data relies on technical measurement as well

as contextual information, such as news reports or personal accounts.

Access Now told the HT [same article as linked, above]:

“Of course we support calls in the Declaration, like refraining from shutting down the Internet and reinvigorating an inclusive approach to internet governance, but we have seen so many global principles and statements come and go without meaningful progress,” said Jennifer Brody, US advocacy manager at Access Now. “The burden is on the Biden Administration and allies to do more than talk the talk.”

Now what?

Good question.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The west with its usual hypocrisy so I wonder why some Wikileaks pages are not available.

By the way, what happened to Julian Assange?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The fact that all these governments trying to assert more controls over the Internet has already proven that they are leading towards more authoritarian. Promoting “democracy” is a façade used to manipulate gullible people. Life, safety, and security should be above all else. Right now the so-called democratic countries fail in all these aspects. Without the above there would be no human rights. A government that lets so many people die of preventable causes, such as Covid and gun violence does not deserve to use the word “democracy”.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is hypocritical nonsense. Both the EU and UK are introducing state censorship and border-based restrictions courtesy of 'regulations'. Western governments are taking steps to control the internet just like China have done, whilst pretending they are supporting a default to access.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

