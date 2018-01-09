U.S. approves anti-ballistic missile sale to Japan

The U.S. government has approved the sale of anti-ballistic missiles to Japan to defend itself against a growing nuclear and missile threat from North Korea, a State Department official said on Tuesday.
News of the sale comes as North and South Korea hold their first talks in more than two years aimed at solving the crisis over the North's nuclear missile program.
The missile deal follows a year of ramped-up North Korean missile launches, some of them over Japanese territory, and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test. These actions have prompted a stepped-up U.S.-led campaign to toughen U.N. sanctions, which Pyongyang has called an act of war.
The State Department on Tuesday asked Congress to approve the $133 million sale of the four missiles and related hardware, which can be launched from destroyers at sea or from a land-based system.
The sale of the anti-ballistic missiles, made by Raytheon Co and BAE Systems, follows through "on President Trump's commitment to provide additional defensive capabilities to treaty allies threatened by the DPRK's provocative behavior," the official said, using the initials for North Korea.
Japan formally decided in December it would expand its ballistic missile defense system with U.S.-made ground-based Aegis radar stations and interceptors.
The proposal to build two Aegis Ashore batteries without the missiles will likely cost at least $2 billion and was not likely to be operational until 2023 at the earliest, sources familiar with the plan told Reuters in December.
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Japan Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera, in a phone call on Monday, "condemned North Korea's reckless and unlawful behavior," according to a Pentagon statement.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
maybeperhapsyes
C'mon...were they ever likely to say NO?
That was the whole purpose of Trumps last visit wasn't it?
joyridingonthetitanic
Seems sensible to me!
However I predict that very soon the comments about how this is nothing but a stitch up by the defense companies to trap japan into endlessy bying missiles and spending government funds on maintenance . Also i suspect comments on corruption, warmongering will undoubtedly follow as well as how its a classic example of Abe trying to push through his "secret" militarisation of japan agenda!
voiceofokinawa
Hope this will not be another white elephant. Why do I say this may be a white elephant?
According to the article, the cost to build this anti-missile system will be $2 billion and is not to be operational until 2023. A missile costs around $33 million each (= $133 divided by 4). Pundits say accuracy to hit an incoming North Korean missile isn't one hundred percent. And in five years North Korea may have developed more advanced missiles to finesse Aegis missiles.
dcog9065
Great news! Although I think Japan should be buying quite a few more, and they should be nuking up as well. Only a massive nuclear force for Japan would ensure its survival and act as a permanent deterrence
Wallace Fred
So basically, let everyone have nukes till another megalomaniac rolls around in a few years? Top notch logic!