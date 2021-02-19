Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center) and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance celebrating the birth anniversary of his father Kim Jong Il Photo: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP
politics

U.S. consults Japan, S Korea on N Korea policy

WASHINGTON

The United States consulted jointly Thursday with South Korea and Japan, allies often at odds with each other, as President Joe Biden reviews how to move forward on North Korea.

Senior U.S. diplomat Sung Kim and his counterparts promised "close cooperation" in a videoconference and "expressed their continued commitment to denuclearization and the maintenance of peace and stability on the Korean peninsula," the State Department said.

The Biden administration says it is reviewing how to move forward with North Korea after former president Donald Trump held three splashy meetings with leader Kim Jong Un but failed to reach a lasting deal.

The Trump administration argued that it ended a diplomatic logjam and effectively stopped North Korea's nuclear and missile tests, although critics say that Pyongyang nonetheless advanced on the programs.

Biden is expected to take a more low-key approach and his administration has pledged also to raise concerns over cybersecurity, with the Justice Department on Wednesday charging three North Korean intelligence officials over massive hacks.

Trump had strong relationships with both the Japanese and South Korean leaders, but relations between the two neighbors hit new lows during his presidency in disputes linked to the legacy of Japanese colonial rule.

