U.S. hails close ties with Japan as Suga bows out

The United States on Friday affirmed its "ironclad" alliance with Japan as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his intention to resign, while hailing his cooperation in dealing with China and Taiwan issues.

"President (Joe) Biden is grateful for Prime Minister Suga's leadership and partnership on the shared challenges we face in the Indo-Pacific and the world, including COVID-19, climate change, North Korea, China, and preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

"We wish Prime Minister Suga well for the future. The U.S.-Japan alliance is and will remain ironclad, not just between our governments, but our people," the official said in a statement.

Suga on Friday abruptly expressed his intention to step down amid public criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic and growing doubts among ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers about his leadership.

The development is expected to be a disappointment to the Biden administration, which has spent months strengthening the bilateral alliance to counter China's assertiveness.

The State Department spokesperson highlighted that Suga was the first foreign leader Biden asked to visit the White House for in-person talks, and that the prime minister had taken part in the first-ever meeting of the leaders of the Quad group, which also involves two other key Indo-Pacific democracies, Australia and India.

The Quad is widely seen as a counterweight against China's growing clout in the region.

Suga's decision to end his tenure after just one year in office has caught some U.S. government officials and U.S. experts on bilateral relations off guard, although the focus seems to be quickly shifting to who will succeed him.

"My reaction is one of surprise, although this has become an increasingly more feasible outcome as Suga's support level has dropped and the Delta variant (of the coronavirus) persisted in recent weeks," said James Schoff, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington-based think tank.

He also admitted that it is "a little disappointing, frankly" that the Japanese government will have to "start over with the Biden administration."

But he played down the possible impact on bilateral relations, as the development came less than one year into the Biden presidency.

"I suppose it's manageable at this early stage in the Biden term," he added.

