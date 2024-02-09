Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a news conference at his office in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin, Pool via AP
politics

U.S. lawmakers request Kishida address Congress during April visit

WASHINGTON

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has asked House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to invite Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address Congress during his official visit to Washington in April.

A letter was sent to the speaker on Tuesday, according to former U.S. ambassador to Japan Republican Sen William Hagerty, who with Democratic Sen Mazie Hirono led the campaign with the support of 27 other members of the chamber.

The letter said that inviting the Japanese prime minister to address a joint session of Congress would be a "timely and tangible expression of the unwavering commitment of the United States to our alliance and to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Kishida for an official visit on April 10.

During the visit, which includes a state dinner, the two leaders will discuss efforts to reinforce the bilateral alliance and their cooperation in dealing with challenges facing the region, the White House said in announcing the schedule in late January.

The specifics of Kishida's visit have not yet been disclosed.

The last Japanese leader to visit the United States as a state guest was former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2015 during the administration of President Barack Obama.

The late leader delivered a congressional speech at that time.

The bipartisan letter said a strong alliance between the United States and Japan is "more important than ever" in the face of considerable challenges, including North Korea's rapid development of missile capabilities and China's military aggressiveness in the region.

