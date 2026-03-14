U.S. reportedly moving 2,500 Marines from Japan to Middle East

Elements from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, based in Okinawa, and the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, based in Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture, have been ordered to the Middle East, according to a U.S. official, who spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans.
Marine Expeditionary Units are able to conduct amphibious landings, but they also specialize in bolstering security at embassies, evacuating civilians and disaster relief. The deployment does not necessarily indicate that a ground operation is imminent or will take place.
The new Marine deployment was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, as well the Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships carrying the Marines, are based in Japan and have been in the Pacific Ocean for several days, according to images released by the military. The Tripoli was spotted by commercial satellites sailing alone near Taiwan, putting it more than a week away from the waters off Iran.
Earlier in the week, the U.S. Navy had 12 ships, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and eight destroyers, operating in the Arabian Sea. Should the Tripoli join this flotilla, it would be the second-largest ship behind the Lincoln in the region.
While the total number of U.S. service members on the ground in the Middle East is not clear, Al-Udeid Air Base alone, one of the largest in the region, typically houses some 8,000 U.S. troops.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
13 Comments
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OssanAmerica
Looking more and more like ground operations are coming.
kohakuebisu
Any member of the forces who doesn't agree to this war on whatever grounds does not have to go. There are organisations that will help you.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Oh well, at least the Okinawans can have some respite from having to live with them. Silver linings and all that
Falco1
The yanks are losing control of the situation and seems that they’re now forced to send boots on the ground.
i have no sort of sympathy for these imperialists so if they’ll lose their own men in Iran it’s their own fault.
OssanAmerica
Desertion, going AWOL or refusal to follow orders will bring severe charges under the UCMJ.
Other methods like filing conscientous objector, depolyment delay, transfers, compassionate reassignment, etc all take time. Medical reasons will have to be proven.
Many of these methods to avoid deployment have been done, and failed in most cases during the Vietnam War when objection to the war itsef was highest.
Mike
Oh, another American operation to bring freedom to an oppressed people? What could possibly go wrong?
wallace
Trump intends to put troops on the ground. He constantly moves his goal posts to confuse the enemy, and probably himself.
deanzaZZR
I imagine the PLA Marines are thoroughly cleaning their assault weapons as we speak ...
Trump, the most Stable Genius the world has ever seen.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
One of the seven stages of collapse is military overreach.
Another one of the stages Trump'$ America is blundering into.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's just giving himself more optionality, like any smart leader. He knows areas heavily bombed along the Persian Gulf will need to be 'mopped up' from remaining Iranian terrorists, nobody better than the US Marines
sakurasuki
It will be short of breathe for Okinawan I imagine, finally Marines being sent away.
If they're still staying in Okinawa, more harm and risk to locals.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2026/03/13/japan/crime-legal/sentence-finalized-us-marine/
https://www.stripes.com/branches/marine_corps/2026-03-13/marine-okinawa-attempted-sexual-assault-appeal-21047871.html
HopeSpringsEternal
Far more US & NATO assets now heading to Gulf Region in order to Open up Persian Gulf shipping lanes, like a 3rd US Carrier Group, French & UK Naval assets etc.
Meanwhile the Iranians security forces, no longer a military, are being rapidly destroyed with no command and control, utter desperation on their part
Mike
The crime rate in Okinawa is going to DROP!