U.S. trade policy deplorable, says Japan

U.S.-imposed trade tariffs on its close allies could have a "grave impact" on ties and the world trading system, the Japanese government said Monday, describing the situation as "extremely deplorable".
Washington found itself isolated at a weekend meeting of G7 finance ministers over its stinging steel and aluminum tariffs and Tokyo kept up the barrage in unusually strong language.
"It is extremely deplorable that the situation has not improved even after Japan has explained to the U.S. its concerns at various levels," said government spokesman Yoshihide Suga.
Close allies Tokyo and Washington have been at loggerheads over trade policy after the U.S. refused to give Japan an exemption from the tariffs, which came into effect on Friday.
"The U.S. government's trade measures, citing its security, makes us concerned that they could disrupt the global market," Suga told reporters.
"On top of that, we think that it may have a grave impact on the economic cooperation between the allies Japan and the United States and on the whole multilateral trading system under the WTO (World Trade Organization) rules."
The trade row has cast a shadow over the relationship between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump, who have forged otherwise close ties.
Last month, Tokyo informed the WTO it had the right to impose tariffs worth 50 billion yen ($456 million) on American goods -- equivalent to the impact of the U.S. tariffs newly imposed on Japanese steel and aluminum products.
According to the most recent data, Japan's trade surplus with the U.S. was 615.7 billion yen in April ($5.6 billion), a gain of 4.7 percent on higher demand for cars and construction machinery.© 2018 AFP
8 Comments
Login to comment
gogogo
Do it, call Trumps bluff.
JeffLee
South Korea got the exemption because it had bilateral talks with the US and agreed, among other things, to open its auto market. If Japan refuses to sit down with the US one-on-one, for fear of being compelled to open "sensitive" areas of its market, then it can expect the harsh treatment to continue from this administration.
Bintaro
If it continues, each countries will suffer tariffs from the US, and the US will suffer tariffs from all the other countries combined.
Meaning : (no more) jobs ! Jobs ! Jobs !
Daniel Neagari
You know when your lap dog (Japan) is grunting at you (US)... you really making a big big mess.
Dre Hund
The U.S. congress has been slowly selling the American public out. What's been the strategy to keep steel and other manufacturing healthy there? It's been a sell out. Have you seen pictures of Detroit? Congress has been borrowing money from social security for decades, and not asking the people if they could. The system, especially now under Trump, isn't about supporting industries, it's about industries supporting congress. Remember what Don said to our Panama ambassador. "What's in Panama for us?" It's the same attitude Don has toward the American public. Depositors of cash in the U.S. casino. Yesterday I watch two multimillionaire American televangelists on youtube. Both own private jets, and huge gated mansions. One of them wants his flock to pay for for a new jet, costing 54 Million bucks. As he says, "If Jesus were around today, he wouldn't be traveling on a donkey." It was extraordinary to see the both of them together in a kitchen, while the other one said, (I paraphrase) "I can't fly on a public airplane...it's a long tube...filled with....demons!" I really see no difference between these jokers and the big boys in congress. Here's the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiHghDYvpBU
wtfjapan
South Korea got the exemption because it had bilateral talks with the US and agreed, among other things, to open its auto market
wtfjapan
South Korea got the exemption because it had bilateral talks with the US and agreed, among other things, to open its auto market, annual import cap was 25,000 cars per company in order to exempt an automaker from safety rules they find onerous. South Korea has agreed to raise that limit to 50,000 cars per company, in 2017 Ford exported 10,727 cars to South Korea, Fiat Chrysler sold 7,284. General Motors 2,000 Cadillacs. So its clear that Koreans dont want American cars as much as Japanese dont . the rules change is hardly earth moving. Korea like Japan has said other than the rule change American companies will have to market their vehicle by themselves just like MB, BMZ, Audi do in Japan and are very successful at. you can lead a horse to water but you cant force it to drink.
joyridingonthetitanic
Trade Wars never turn out well, for either side, protectionism in the modern era is doomed to fail, especially considering the global nature of trade and the interest foreign companies have in local markets now! Trump may well have said he's protecting his workers but in the long run, but thats based solely on an assumption that the rest of the world, and mainly China, will roll over and accept what he's doing! That's a big gamble, America needs to face up to the fact it is no longer the workshop of the world and engage with its international partners instead of fighting them!