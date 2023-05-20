Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima as G7 leaders sanction Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Hiroshima for diplomatic talks with the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies who have tightened sanctions meant to punish Moscow and change the course of its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy arrived aboard a French government aircraft at around 3 p.m.
Japan says Zelenskyy’s decision to visit Hiroshima stems from his “strong wish” to participate in talks that will influence his nation’s defense against Russia.
An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief reporters on the deliberations, said Zelenskyy will take part in two separate sessions Sunday. The first session will be with G7 members only and will focus on the war in Ukraine. The second session will include the G7 as well as the other nations invited to take part in the summit, and will focus on “peace and stability.”
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy would have direct engagement at the summit. On Friday, Biden announced his support for training Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, a precursor to eventually providing those aircraft to Ukraine’s Air Force.
World leaders have faced a balancing act at the G7 in Hiroshima as they look to address a raft of global worries demanding urgent attention, including climate change, AI, poverty and economic instability, nuclear proliferation and, above all, the war in Ukraine.
China, the world’s No. 2 economy, sits at the nexus of many of those concerns.
There is increasing anxiety in Asia that Beijing, which has been steadily building up its nuclear weapons program, could try to seize Taiwan by force, sparking a wider conflict. China claims the self-governing island as its own and regularly sends ships and warplanes near it.
The G7 leaders issued a statement warning that China’s “accelerating build-up of its nuclear arsenal without transparency (or) meaningful dialogue poses a concern to global and regional stability.”
“We do seek to cooperate with China on matters of mutual interest," Sullivan said of the statement. "We will work to address our significant concerns that we have with China in a range of areas.”
North Korea, which has been testing missiles at a torrid pace in an attempt to perfect a nuclear program meant to target the mainland United States, must completely abandon its nuclear bomb ambitions, the leaders' statement said, “including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile technology. North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon State under” international nuclear treaties.
The green light on F-16 training is the latest shift by the Biden administration as it moves to arm Ukraine with more advanced and lethal weaponry, following earlier decisions to send rocket launcher systems and Abrams tanks. The United States has insisted that it is sending weapons to Ukraine to defend itself and has discouraged attacks by Ukraine into Russian territory.
“We’ve reached a moment where it is time to look down the road again to say what is Ukraine going to need as part of a future force, to be able to deter and defend against Russian aggression as we go forward,” Sullivan said.
The G7 leaders have rolled out a new wave of global sanctions on Moscow as well as plans to enhance the effectiveness of existing financial penalties meant to constrain President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about the effectiveness.
“Our support for Ukraine will not waver,” the G7 leaders said in a statement released after closed-door meetings. They vowed “to stand together against Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”
“Russia started this war and can end this war,” they said.
Zelenskyy has consistently called for Western fighter jets to bolster his country’s defenses. As Ukraine has improved its air defenses with a host of Western-supplied anti-aircraft systems and prepares to launch a counteroffensive against Russia, officials believe the jets could become essential to the country’s long-term security.
Biden’s decisions on when, how many, and who will provide the fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets will be made in the months ahead while the training is underway, Biden told leaders.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida separately held talks Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, which is hosting the gathering of G20 world leaders later this year. During their meeting, Kishida emphasized that attempts to change by force shouldn’t be tolerated anywhere in the world — a possible reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a warning to China over Taiwan.
India, the world’s largest democracy, has been measured in its comments on the war in Ukraine, and has avoided outright condemnation of Russia’s invasion. While India maintains close ties with the U.S. and its Western allies, it is also a major buyer of Russian arms and oil.
The latest sanctions aimed at Russia include tighter restrictions on already-sanctioned people and firms involved in the war effort. More than 125 individuals and organizations across 20 countries have been hit with U.S. sanctions.
In addition, new reporting requirements were issued for people and firms that have any interest in Russian Central Bank assets. The purpose is to “fully map holdings of Russia’s sovereign assets that will remain immobilized in G7 jurisdictions until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine,” the U.S. Treasury Department said.
The G7 nations said that they would work to keep Russia from using the international financial system to prosecute its war, and they urged other nations to stop providing Russia with support and weapons “or face severe costs.”
The leaders began the summit with a visit to a peace park dedicated to the tens of thousands who died in the world’s first wartime atomic bomb detonation. Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in parliament, wants nuclear disarmament to be a major focus of discussions.
Biden, who scrapped plans to travel on to Papua New Guinea and Australia after his stay in Japan so that he can get back to debt limit talks in Washington, arranged to meet Saturday on the G-7 sidelines with leaders of the so-called Quad partnership, made up of Japan, Australia, India and the United States.
The G7 leaders are also to discuss efforts to strengthen the global economy and address rising prices that are squeezing families and government budgets around the world, particularly in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
A U.S. official said the leaders on Saturday would issue a joint communique outlining new projects in the G7’s global infrastructure development initiative, which is meant to offer countries an alternative to China’s investment dollars.
The G7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.
deanzaZZR
Interesting
Nuclear Warheads by Country:
Russia - 6,000
USA - 5,400
China - 350
France - 290
UK - 225
Pakistan - 165
India - 160
Israel - 90
North Korea - 20 to 43
https://www.icanw.org/nuclear_arsenals
JJE
How many photo ops will us lowly normal people receive for our tax money?
OKuniyoshi
Not only do they have far far less. The Chinese already pledged, No First Strike. So, first, how about the American led group, also make the same pledge, First. Then the majority of the world can take your statements/communiqués with some seriousness??
Moonraker
Is that like the pledge not to militarise the islands in the South China Sea, Okuniyoshi. Should we listen to any pledge from China any more after that?
BertieWooster
Democracies?
North Korea is a democracy - it's the People's Democratic Republic of Korea.
Is there a true democracy on this planet?
quercetum
No, it’s not the same. They are saying they will build more islands in the West Philippines Sea. They are also drilling oil and gas there. It’s not pledging and not abiding by it. It is aggressively doing exact what they say they will do.
Moonraker
Are they militarised, queercetum? Did China pledge not to militarise them? Can history be re-written? Certainly some try.
ning1983
90% of the buildings on those islands are for civilians use only and of course China needs to put some weapons and military aircraft on them for self defense Like every island the US occupied. If China really wants to militarize these islands they can even put nuclear weapons on them.
Fredrik
It's been 15-month, and Russia did not end the war. Are we still waiting for Russia to end the war? Can be a long wait...
Clay
Better come with plan other than more of the same, as Ukraine's moving rapidly to failed state status. Why?
Number of recently trained UA for upcoming offensive, far too small to shift balance of conflict meaningfully.
Citizens leaving and less and less likely to return as country disintegrates. Estimated with 4 regions now under Russian control, plus those abroad, population now 15M - 20M LESS than Ukraine pre-war of 43M.
Keep in mind it's best and brightest leaving Ukraine and more leave every day as war madness continues.
Neutrality's path to Peace & Prosperity, works WELL successful European Countries like Austria & Switzerland.
OKuniyoshi
Reserved judgement/opinions? Wait and see how the Chinese response/will response after/if the American removed its First Island Chain??? Then its Second?? May i propose that The Chinese actions in the SCS is due to the Island Chains built by, The American???
kurisupisu
Is it fine for G7 nations to possess nuclear weapons but for other nations not to?
Calls for nuclear prohibitions seem a touch ironic to me.
Mr Kipling
Hilarious hypocrisy.... So the US, UK and France are all going to mothball their nukes?
TaiwanIsNotChina
May I propose that China will make no such adjustments without touching off WW3?
TaiwanIsNotChina
The statement can be read as saying that because China has no transparency or meaningful military dialog, the G7 must assume they are going all the way to US and Russia levels of nukes. Nothing hypocritical about saying that no dialog is a risk.
TaiwanIsNotChina
All the more reason why Russia has to be removed from Ukraine now.
deanzaZZR
Can someone buy this guy a suit and a tie? I get what fashion statement he's going for, but now that he's out and about meeting world leaders it's time to up your fashion game.
Clay
Ukraine on certain path to surrendering as massive ongoing population exodus, insufficient UA numbers, destruction of entire country etc., continues unabated.
UA forces recently trained for upcoming offensive, less than 50k, that's joke, everyone knows it.
European Countries of Austria & Switzerland happily engage in helping Ukraine Achieve Great Neutral Peace and Prosperity, vs. current failed state pathway above.
daito_hak
Yeah yeah countries which have been responsible for massive military conflicts across the world for years as well as interference in souverain countries policies are giving lessons to the world.
They have been responsible for the major recent worldwide conflicts (who invaded Irak again?) including the Russia-Ukraine one. And now they have the audacity to play the good guys camp, have become the little poodles of Zelensky, a crook who has record of a massive scandal of corruption with him, and ask us to pay for a war they created.
TaiwanIsNotChina
If you are going to blame the victim nobody is going to take the rest of what you have to say seriously.
Cogito Ergo Sum
zelensky is basking in the limelight while his country is burning down. He can’t back out otherwise the Global Financial Capitalists will do him in. The GFCs is striking two birda with one stone, totally degrade Russia and Western Europe. I, also, won’t be surprised if a false-flag op happens in a country in Europe so as to activate NATO’s article 5.
There’ll be NO winning against a nuke state with a people pathological averse to defeat like the Russians.
Xavier
Welcome to Japan, Mr. Zelenskyy. I look forward to your receiving even more support to defeat the Russian invaders, win back your lands, and bring those responsible to justice. F-16s will be on their way soon:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65649471
@Clay
Are you talking about the Ukraine that's been fighting back bravely for 15 months, handing numerous defeats to the numerically superior Russian invaders?
If you're getting your news from RT or Xinhua, you should really try some more trustworthy sources.
La vie douce
raft of global worries demanding urgent attention, including climate change, AI, poverty and economic instability, nuclear proliferation and, above all, the war in Ukraine. China, the world’s No. 2 economy, sits at the nexus of many of those concerns."
Perhaps so...but if honest we should well admit the West / US sits right next to China or above it when it comes to " many of those concerns ".
Xavier
@ning1983
No, the islands are 100% illegal. China should not even have the islands in the first place, let alone militarize them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippines_v._China#Award
garypen
He is dressed appropriately as the commander-in-chief of a nation at war. It's not a "fashion statement".