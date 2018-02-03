Voting under way in Nago mayoral race; U.S. base transfer in focus

Taketoyo Toguchi, left, who has the support of the LDP, is challenging incumbent Susumu Inamine, who has the backing of Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga, in the Nago mayoral election Sunday.

Voters went to the polls in the Nago mayoral election in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday, a closely watched contest between an incumbent and a challenger that could affect the fate of a controversial plan to relocate a U.S. air base to the city.

Incumbent Mayor Susumu Inamine, 72, has campaigned against the plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to a coastal area of Nago from another part of the island prefecture, gaining support from Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga.

The challenger is Taketoyo Toguchi, a 56-year-old former Nago city assembly member strongly backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government. He has sought to divert voters' attention from the base issue and promised measures to spur the sluggish local economy.

The fight is seen as a prelude to the Okinawa gubernatorial election later this year, a crucial test for Onaga who was elected in November 2014 for the first time as governor on a platform of opposing the Futenma relocation plan.

Onaga has resorted to various measures, including legal actions, to stop the central government from transferring Futenma base from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago. The move slowed the progress, but construction work to build a new facility in the Henoko area is now under way.

The people in Nago have been divided over the issue, with some tired of the continuing clashes between the central and local governments, which have left the issue stalled.

It is the sixth mayoral election for Nago citizens since Henoko emerged as the destination for the relocation after the Japanese and U.S. governments agreed on the return of the land for the Futenma base in 1996. Inamine is serving his second four-year term as mayor.

The central government has maintained that the current relocation plan is "the only solution" for removing the dangers posed by the Futenma base, which is situated close to schools and homes, without undermining the perceived deterrence provided by American troops under the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Okinawa hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan. Accidents involving U.S. military aircraft and crimes involving U.S. personnel have angered locals, but whether to gain more economic support from the central government has also been a key issue in local elections in the prefecture.

