IEA pledges record release of emergency oil reserves in bid to calm surging prices

A group representing many of the world's wealthiest countries agreed Wednesday to release the largest volume of emergency oil reserves in its history, in a bid to counter the effects of the Iran war on energy markets and the halt of cargo shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The International Energy Agency said it will make 400 million barrels of oil available from its members’ emergency reserves, which is more than double the 182.7 million barrels that the IEA's 32 member countries released in 2022 in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“This is a major action aiming to alleviate the immediate impacts of the disruption in markets,” said Fatih Birol, executive director of the Paris-based IEA. “But, to be clear, the most important thing for a return to stable flows of oil and gas is the resumption of transit through the Strait of Hormuz.”
Iran has attacked commercial ships across the Persian Gulf in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes, escalating a campaign of squeezing the oil-rich region as global energy concerns mount and effectively stopping cargo traffic in the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of all oil is shipped from the Persian Gulf toward the Indian Ocean. Iran has also targeted oil fields and refineries in Gulf Arab nations, aiming to generate enough global economic pain to pressure the U.S. and Israel to end their strikes.
According to the IEA, export volumes of crude and refined products are currently at less than 10% of prewar levels. Birol noted that the situation in natural gas markets is also very challenging, with Asia the most severely affected region.
“There are few options to replace the missing LNG cargoes from Qatar and the Emirates,” he said. “Global energy supply has been reduced by around 20%."
The IEA's announcement came a day after energy ministers from the Group of Seven — the leading industrialized nations of Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, Germany and Britain — met in Paris to look at ways to bring down prices. It also came just before G7 leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, met Wednesday via videoconference.
During his introductory remarks during Wednesday's video call, French President Emmanuel Macron praised the IEA decision to release emergency oil stocks, saying it is “very important” to do everything possible to increase global production and that the 400 million barrels amounted to the equivalent of “20 days of the volume being exported through the Strait of Hormuz.”
The amount pledged by the G7 nations alone comprises 70% of the total, including 14.5 million barrels France will contribute, Macron said, noting that the IEA decision was prepared at the G7 level.
Maksim Sonin, an energy executive who works with Stanford University’s Hydrogen Initiative, said the release would have “a short-term stabilizing effect,” but that it would diminish if the war persists and the Strait of Hormuz remains essentially at a standstill.
“It’s not a silver bullet to solve everything,” Sonin said. “You have to solve the underlying problem.”
Neil Crosby, a vice president of oil analytics at Sparta, which tracks oil trading, said as big as the release is, it amounts to “a little Band-Aid.”
“This scenario was always written off by large parts of the industry: In case we get to the scenario of where there’s a war with Iran, the U.S. Navy will ensure that Hormuz doesn’t stay closed,” Crosby said. “And then we got there, and it’s closed. ... It’s a complete disaster.”
Oil follows snaking journeys that can take weeks to go from drill sites to gas pumps. It must pass through refineries, where it is turned to fuel, before it is shipped off via pipelines and tankers to terminals, and then on to gas stations.
Because of this, no single decision has an immediate impact.
But Kenneth Medlock, senior director of the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University, said the release of reserves will calm markets and prevent wild price swings and could lead to lower prices at the pump in the next week or so. Still, a trade-off is involved by tapping reserves.
“You’re depleting stocks now. That’s always the catch-22,” Medlock said. “You’re selling them today but that means you can’t sell them tomorrow because they’re gone.”
Germany, Austria and Japan said earlier Wednesday that they would release parts of their oil reserves in response to the IEA's request for members to release 400 million barrels.
The IEA reserves were established in 1974 following the Arab oil embargo, and IEA member countries currently hold more than 1.2 billion barrels of public emergency oil stocks, with a further 600 million barrels of industry stocks held under government obligation.
Germany’s economy ministry, Katherina Reiche, said the IEA asked Germany to release 2.64 million tons — roughly 19.7 million barrels — of its oil reserves.
She said it would take a couple of days before the delivery of the first quantities.
“Germany stands behind the IEA’s most important principle of mutual solidarity,” Reiche said.
The German government also said it will introduce a measure to allow gas stations in Germany to raise fuel prices no more than once a day. The federal government wants to introduce this as quickly as possible, Reiche said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how much oil Austria was releasing.
Starting Monday in Austria, price increases at gas stations will be allowed only three times a week, said the country’s economy minister, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer. He said Austria was releasing part of its emergency oil reserve and extending the national strategic gas reserve, adding: “One thing is clear: in a crisis, there must be no crisis winners at the expense of commuters and businesses.”
IEA nations have released emergency stocks on five previous occasions: During the 1990-1991 Gulf War, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, during the Libyan civil war in 2011, and twice after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Associated Press reporters Matt Sedensky and Cathy Bussewitz in New York, and John Leicester and Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.
obladi
I hope this will help. It's amazing how quickly a single person can push the world's economy into chaos.
GuruMick
Too much power in the POTUS....especially one who is rather dim, cant see consequences and has a one focus mind. We voted for this
sakurasuki
Now the rest of the world need to pay price for King's adventure. With the hike of everyday items price, oil will impact many aspects for sure.
bobcatfish
So this mob every other day colludes to restrict supply and keep prices high
bass4funk
Hardly dim, this is a job that needed to be done, but it's better this action be taken now than 5-6 years later where we have to go in knee deep with thousands of casualties.
Longhaul
Great to see Japan leading the charge on this!
It’s a massive relief to see the Takaichi administration acting so decisively. Japan isn't just following the IEA; by announcing the release of 15 days of private reserves and a full month of state reserves even before the formal IEA green light, Tokyo is showing real global leadership.
With over 250 days of reserves in the bank, Japan is arguably the best-prepared nation on earth for a supply shock like this. It’s a testament to decades of smart, long-term energy security planning. Using that "rainy day" fund now to stabilize prices and keep the global economy from stalling is exactly what a responsible superpower does.
Huge win for regional stability and a great example of G7 solidarity!
Clayton K. Char
Iran wasn't expecting this. They lost their leverage.
HopeSpringsEternal
Smart move to release oil. Gulf oil situation not as critical as early days, 2 pipelines from Quatar and KSA are moving approx. 9M barrels to Red Sea for loading onto tankers. Plus, Iranian oil being allowed to export, b/w 1 and 2M barrels/day, so energy problem mainly LNG
quercetum
What it revealed was not just a failure of intelligence, but a failure of imagination. Washington assumed escalation would unfold on American terms, with naval dominance quietly enforcing the outer limits.
Instead, Iran adjusted, imposed its own constraints, and forced the U.S. to respond defensively—most visibly by pushing the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group further out, beyond the most immediate reach of Iran’s coastal missile and drone network.
When a regional power can compel a U.S. carrier to reposition rather than advance and carry out its duty, that is not a footnote. It is a strategic fact, and one that the prevailing assumptions had ruled out almost entirely.
WoodyLee
“It’s not a silver bullet to solve everything,” Sonin said. “You have to solve the underlying problem.”
Iran said it over and over that if attacked by Israel or the U.S. it will retaliate in self defense and attack Israel, The U.S bases near it and block the oil shipping lanes.
Everyone knew what exactly that means except for Uncle Trump and his side kick Bibi. Iran explicitly stated how it will react and that's what it did.
As Always the root cause of the problems in the Middle East is only One Fugitive called Bibi.
quercetum
Japan traditionally aligns with the IEA and G7 on energy security decisions. Takaichi’s unilateral release was seen as breaking with precedent and potentially undermining coordinated global action. It was premature, since the IEA had not yet finalized its decision.
Once again Takaichi’s decision was seen by some analysts as reactive, not part of a coherent long‑term strategy and certainly not real global leadership.
WoodyLee
Uncle Trump with his partner Putin is already making millions of $$$ selling Russian Oil to America and the highest price possible.
This is how you enrich yourself using the highest office, as The New York Daily News once wrote, "The Most Powerful Crime Syndicate in History"
https://www.nydailynews.com/2026/02/18/the-most-powerful-crime-syndicate-in-history/
HopeSpringsEternal
Global coordinated decision, so PM Takaichi had no real choice, energy poor countries of Asia and EU needed to reassure markets and protect industry from having to shut-down or reduce activity etc. US as an energy exporter did not need to release oil from their SPR
Vanillasludge
The US is a NET exporter, but an IMPORTER for the oil used domestically due to the nature of its refineries.
There is no such thing as being isolated from world oil price shocks. When it goes up somewhere, it goes up everywhere.
Iran now only needs to harass the supply chain to keep oil prices sky high. Who benefits? Putin, for one, who needs oil income badly.
I have no doubt that Russia will assist in the destabilization of oil supply to keep prices elevated. They were given the perfect cover story by Trump.
Aly Rustom
Oh please.
Aly Rustom
Meanwhile in the REAL WORLD and the news today...
Gasoline price in Japan rises above 160 yen; may top 180 yen next week
HopeSpringsEternal
As situation in Gulf stabilizes, actions being taken today by US and Israel will act to permanently remove much of the oil market 'risk premium' as Iran's ability to control the Persian Gulf is the #1 global risk factor
Meaning, the structural long-term cost of energy is heading down given above all else being equal
bass4funk
Ok, so when the Iranians say they're not going to enrich their uranium above 50% we have to take their word for it given the regimes Islamics radical history of killing Americans? Not to mention not allowing weapons inspectors in and giving them full facility access and just letting them take us for fools, again? Not this time.
Nope, and the left continues to be proven wrong.
https://x.com/gopoversight/status/2031784757390876920?s=46&t=ffGOJ9FVlJHJJOhidmFBqQ
Longhaul
Breaking precedent"? Let’s be real: Precedent is just a comfort blanket for leaders who are afraid to move without permission. Japan isn't a junior partner waiting for a green light from Paris or D.C. anymore. Sovereignty means acting when your economy is at stake.
The West loves to preach "global coordination" right up until their own interests are threatened. Takaichi’s move wasn't "reactive"—it was a wake-up call to a lethargic global system that prefers process over results. If the IEA hadn't finalized a decision, it’s because they were lagging.
The era of Japan being a silent passenger in Western-led institutions is over. If the "coherent strategy" of the G7 is to wait while energy prices strangle industry, then thank God someone had the spine to break rank
grc
obladi - have you ever read the Foundation trilogy by Isaac Asimov? Plus I can’t let pass the comments about how markets are showing how everything is fine and dandy from HopeSpringsEternal, who may be confusing a rally with a dead-cat bounce.
Aly Rustom
absolutely. the only people who think otherwise are the LDP Sock puppets.
wtfjapan
400 million barrels of oil available from its members’ emergency reserves,
LOL world uses about 103 mbpd, so not even 4 days supply expect prices to rise further
US its already averaging at 3.50 gal. If Trump doesn't find a way out , hes fracked so are US consumers
https://gasprices.aaa.com/
Longhaul
Calling Takaichi ‘reactive’ is the ultimate cope for people who mistake passivity for 'strategy.' While you’re waiting for a 'coherent long-term plan' from leaders who’ve spent thirty years managing Japan’s decline, she’s the only one actually addressing the immediate, existential threats to economic security and sovereignty.
If being the first to sound the alarm on supply chain vulnerability and tech-autonomy is 'reactive,' then Japan needs more of it. It’s funny how the 'global leadership' crowd only seems to respect leaders who bow to international pressure instead of standing up for national interest.
And the 'LDP sock puppet' line? Please. Takaichi has been the biggest disruptor to the party’s old-guard factionalism in a generation. You don't have to be a 'puppet' to realize that a leader who actually defines a clear ideological line is better than a 'visionary' who stands for nothing and moves for no one. Keep clinging to your 'status quo'—the rest of us are ready for someone who actually has a spine."
Aly Rustom
Nobody is mistaking one for the other. She has no strategy.
So you FINALLY admit Japan is in decline. Well done! progress.
She's sounding the alarm and doing nothing else. Prices have been going up and that predates the Iran conflict.
Really? How so?
You have to be a puppet to believe she is any of these things above. AND THAT'S my point.
LOL! You literally voted in Abe's protege and we are clinging to the status quo? You voted in Abe 2.0
wallace
It will take 100 days to deliver 130 million barrels. Brent crude hits more than $100 per barrel.
HopeSpringsEternal
There is no shortage of oil, just temporary logistical problems in Gulf, especially LNG, many actions being taken to mitigate, including US, which will release another 173M barrels over the next approx. 4months
Japan is very well positioned, demand for oil is steadily dropping, peaked decades ago, other countries in Asia, like Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines much more exposed
HopeSpringsEternal
Markets very volatile, everyone watching Persian Gulf progress or lack thereof, Oil could be $50/barrel or $150, depending on how things play out in the weeks to follow
888naff
Carbrain Japan have a melt over oil prices again...
Seems to be certain countries are more stressed by this than others. No surprise really..
888naff
No one is going to look at Japan to learn how to do energy policy. It's energy breakdown is a joke. Takaichi is just continuing that. She lives in the boomer era after all.