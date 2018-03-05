With eye on N Korea, Japan takes low-key approach to U.S. steel tariff threat

Japan on Tuesday stuck to its a low-key approach to threatened U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, reflecting a desire to keep trade fights from hurting security ties as well as lessons learned about how to deal with President Donald Trump.
The spectre of a trade war coincides with signs of a thaw in a crisis over North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, prompting concerns in Tokyo that talks between Pyongyang and Washington could take place despite Japan's stance that the focus should be on putting increased pressure on Pyongyang.
Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko on Tuesday repeated that Japanese steel and aluminium exports are not affecting America's national security but are helping America's economy. He declined comment on possible retaliation.
"High quality steel and aluminium exports from (U.S.) ally Japan are not at all affecting U.S. national security but rather are contributing to U.S. employment and the economy," Seko told a news conference.
U.S. President Donald Trump last week proposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium. That prompted Canada, Mexico and the European Union to threaten counter-steps if the plan, based on Section 232 of a 1962 U.S. law that allows such tariffs based on "national security", went ahead.
Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, said countries will not be excluded from the tariffs but there will be a mechanism for some corporate exemptions, raising hopes some Japanese products will be exempted.
Any steps Japan does take in response to U.S. tariffs would be consistent with rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), said a Japanese government source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to media.
"We wouldn't stand idly by, but ... if we did the same thing as the United States by taking steps that are against WTO rules, that would be like a children's spat."
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has forged close ties with Trump, is wary of confrontation over trade since keeping Tokyo and Washington on the same page on North Korea is a top priority, experts said.
"The security issue looms much larger now. I don't think they want to set off Trump," said Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University's Japan campus."You don't get what you want by getting in his face, but by making it seem he's getting a better deal," he added.
Also on Tuesday, Abe spoke by phone about the tariffs and other matters with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Japan's foreign ministry said.
All three countries belong to an 11-member Asia-Pacific trade pact to be signed on Chile on March 8. Japan took the lead in forging the deal after Trump pulled the United States out of a 12-nation predecessor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Seko is arranging a visit to China this month and the proposed U.S. tariffs would come up then, Jiji news agency said. A ministry official was not immediately available to comment on the report.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Thunderbird2
So Abe will roll over and let Trump stomp all over him...
smithinjapan
"....prompting concerns in Tokyo that talks between Pyongyang and Washington could take place despite Japan's stance that the focus should be on putting increased pressure on Pyongyang."
And...
"Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has forged close ties with Trump, is wary of confrontation over trade since keeping Tokyo and Washington on the same page on North Korea is a top priority, experts said."
That's why now Abe is in trouble on all sides for trying to play all sides at the same time. Trump is going to have his little tirade and all Abe can do is sit back and eat the steaming heap Trump gives him, while at the same time eat an even bigger steaming pile while Washington begins making up with NK, which Abe has spent his entire career trying to isolate further (as well as China). I hope next time when they go back to the table with NK they leave Japan out, since they've derailed talks single-handedly time and again, and Abe just wants to do it even more than ever.
Peter14
Australia is one of the few countries that the US has a healthy trade surplus with, and even they are being hit with these new tariffs. Not happy with the very, very unfair trade surplus it has with Australia it must turn the screws on its ally of over 100 years.
If its doing it to Australia why would anyone think Japan may get an exemption? Trump seems to have no concept of the difference between a friend and a foe. Treating both the same it will fast run out of friends.
Yubaru
Right, so the inference here is that it’s to the benefit of Japanese manufacturers to lie and bs their way around.
Sounds like it shouldn’t be much of a problem!
Civitas Sine Suffragio
So basically, Japan hates NK so much it is prepared to sacrifice large parts of its economy and self-respect just so long as America promises to keep threatening a regional war? Suicidal much Japan?
quercetum
The tariffs are to protect industry but for Japan also a form of tribute.
Trump understands leverage. He knows Japan doesn’t want to deal with NK alone. When Toyota wanted to manufacture in Mexico, he threatened to raise taxes and Toyota scrapped their plans. He knows which buttons to push.
Japan and Abe unfortunately is only a constitutional article change away to becoming an official vassal state providing military assistance through peace keeping forces and tributes through trade concessions and tariffs.
Japan certainly understands “protection money.” This isnt really meant to disparage Abe but rather an underhanded way of saying Trump is the American Yakuza.
dcog9065
A pragmatic position to take on this impending trade war, Japan doesn't export much steel or aluminium to the US anyway so no issues and better to appease Trump for the upcoming Korea War. SK on the other hand will be hurt heavily by these tariffs so it looks like they are in big trouble in the near future
Spectrum
Yeah right, it's the beginning of the end for Japan. Their immorality has caused America to turn on them, first their economy will be upended by these sanctions and then North Korea will be allowed free reign to take out Japan militarily and then do what they want to the country
1glenn
Good idea to take a low key approach at this time. Trump might get distracted by some other shiny object in the near future, and this whole thing could blow over with no action. Furthermore, if the Democrats take control of either house of Congress in the November elections, they will be more than willing to stand up to Trump, making it more difficult for him to do crazy things.
CrazyJoe
There is something wrong with our system of government which allows a president by edict to place tariffs on any product he wants claiming a national security threat or some other made-up excuse. This power to disrupt the economy (punish key industries, create the groundwork for a trade war, antagonize close allies, to dramatically sink world stock markets, etc) by one presidential reckless decree is more suited to a third-world dictatorship.
Goodlucktoyou
Got some Kobe steel to dump, going for a really cheap price mr trump. Bulk orders only.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
Japan will grovel to the US again. Why do Japanese have elections; they already have a President, Trump.