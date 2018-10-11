Yasukuni Shrine chief priest to quit for criticizing emperor

The chief priest at Japan's controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo will quit after "highly inappropriate language" criticizing the emperor was leaked to a magazine, the shrine said Thursday.
The shrine, which honors 2.5 million war dead but also enshrines top World War II criminals, has frequently been at the centre of rows with Asian neighbors that suffered from Japan's wartime atrocities.
Senior Japanese politicians including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have made appearances at the shrine but Emperor Akihito has never visited since his coronation in 1989, while his father Hirohito did not return to Yasukuni after war criminals were enshrined there in the mid-1970s.
In its latest issue, the Shukan Post weekly magazine quoted chief priest Kunio Kohori, 68, as saying at a closed-door meeting in June that "the emperor is trying to destroy Yasukuni Shrine."
The more the emperor goes on memorial trips for the war dead, the more Yasukuni Shrine's position declines, he reportedly added.
Akihito, who will abdicate next year, has throughout his reign hinted at pacifist views, which are sharply at odds with the aggressive expansionism Japan pursued under his father's rule.
He has visited several former battlefields in the Pacific islands to pray for soldiers and civilians who perished there.
Though he has no political power, the emperor has annoyed Japanese rightwingers by acknowledging that his country inflicted "great suffering" in China, and expressing regret over Japan's brutal rule of the Korean peninsula.
The priest also reportedly said Crown Prince Naruhito and his wife Masako would probably not visit the shrine as the new emperor and empress.
The future empress "hates" Japan's native Shinto religion, the priest claimed.
In a statement obtained by AFP Thursday, the shrine said Kohori will resign from the post of chief priest, after "highly inappropriate language made in a meeting... was leaked."
Kohori "directly visited the Imperial Household Agency and apologized over the issue and expressed his intention to resign" from the post, the shrine said.
A successor will be picked at a meeting later this month, the shrine said.
A shrine spokeswoman declined to confirm the reported comments but acknowledged the resignation was linked to the magazine article.© 2018 AFP
9 Comments
Login to comment
Jimizo
Abe could give this old crackpot a job in his cabinet.
smithinjapan
That's one thing that always cracks me up about these clowns -- they drive around in their black tinted window trucks, speakers roaring hatred and playing music they themselves don't listen to and emblazoned with Imperial edict of old times, but then they diss their living god when he speaks the truth. Haha. And the article doesn7t even mention how ballistic they went when the Emperor reminded people that the Imperial bloodline has Korean blood in it, as do all Japanese.
Ex_Res
Maybe the new chief will remove the names of the war crimimals at the shrine.
sf2k
And the priest against the emperor essentially confirms the right wing own Yasukuni and must be expunged from Japan in order to have a future
sf2k
Also it's just a list. Like a grocery list, but with more history. Just redo the list and remove the A class war criminals and restore Yasukuni back to its pre-1970's, before the right wing took it over
If that happens then the new emperor can return. Not a day before
Alfie Noakes
Hardly a surprise to anyone who pays attention to these things. When the Emperor made his famous "Korean roots" speech back in 2001 he was roundly denounced by the fascists who claimed he had been "brainwashed" as a child by his American tutor.
Yasukuni will just promote another fruitbat. Nothing will change.
Laguna
My house abuts a shrine that was priestless for decades, and my FIL took care of it. Now it has a priest and has been refurbished. I tried to take an active role - and, considering my FIL's work there and my house's location, I should have been accepted - but I was politely rebuffed, no doubt as I'm a foreigner.
Shinto remains a nationalistic religion.
voiceofokinawa
Probably, the chief priest must distinguish state Shinto, which was strongly advocated by the war-time government, from what he called "native Shinto religion". The essence of Shinto is animism and/or pantheism, I think, the proto-form of which is clearly observed in Okinawa's traditional religion.
TigersTokyoDome
I have absolutely no idea how this story, regarding the Yasukuni priest resigning for criticising the Emperor, can turn into a story about how all Japanese people have Korean blood! I find your posts highly inflammatory and racist. As simple as that.