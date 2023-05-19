Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, greet each other during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 21. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
politics

Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in Hiroshima in person on Sunday

HIROSHIMA

Leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies met Friday to discuss new ways to punish Russia for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine, days before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joins the Group of Seven summit in person on Sunday.

Zelenskyy will be making his furthest trip from of his war-torn country as leaders are set to unveil new sanctions on Russia for its invasion. Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelenskyy would attend the summit.

“We were sure that our president would be where Ukraine needed him, in any part of the world, to solve the issue of stability of our country,” Danilov said Friday. “There will be very important matters decided there, so physical presence is a crucial thing to defend our interests”.

Bloomberg reported that Zelenskyy will fly to Japan on a U.S. military plane, possibly from Saudi Arabia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats against Ukraine, along with North Korea’s months-long barrage of missile tests and China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, have resonated with Japan’s push to make nuclear disarmament a major part of the summit. World leaders Friday visited a peace park dedicated to the tens of thousands who died in the world’s first wartime atomic bomb detonation.

Japanese leader Fumio Kishida said he invited Zelenskyy to the G7 Summit during his visit to Kyiv in March.

Zelenskyy is also set to appear virtually lster Friday at a meeting of G7 leaders, where they are to be updated on battlefield conditions and agree to toughen their efforts to constrain Moscow’s war effort.

No excuses, no hand shaking, back slapping pretenses, no if means maybe, maybe means never.

Support Ukraine with rock solid military support no matter what the cost, send out a clear message that the free world will hold despotism to account.

2 ( +14 / -12 )

Hopefully he can find path to achieving peaceful compromise ASAP, not easy but key.

Regional security for all, so Ukraine and World can get back to Peace and Prosperity!

-14 ( +3 / -17 )

Called it.

-9 ( +2 / -11 )

"No matter what the cost"? Please. This is not Churchill rallying the English before the Battle of Britain in 1940. This is a regional spat that has already absorbed nearly $200 billion of treasure that could have been spent more productively elsewhere. Next thing, treasure will not be enough- blood is demanded. All to protect a semi-free country from a not-free country? Not worth it.

-7 ( +5 / -12 )

Don't let Ukraine stand alone with false promises.

We have been here before.......never again

Darkest Hour | Churchill's Triumphant Speech: "We Shall Never Surrender!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXIrnU7Y_RU

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin are the modern day 21st century tyranny we thought we would never fac again.

4 ( +9 / -5 )

Zelensky "*will fly to Japan on a U.S. military plane, possibly from *Saudi Arabia".

Oh, that's a G7-approved autocracy. What an irony.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

Mr Zelenskyy will be very, very welcome in Japan. The free world stands with Ukraine.

@Attilathehungry

This is a regional spat

Tens of thousands dead and many, many more injured? Mass murder, torture and rape by Russia? Ukrainian homes, businesses and infrastructure wiped out? Countless refugees? World energy and food supplies massively disrupted?

If this is a regional spat, what do you class as a full-scale war?

8 ( +10 / -2 )

This is not Churchill rallying the English before the Battle of Britain in 1940.

For Ukraine it is. They want to see every Russian in a coffin at this point. Part of the genius of Putin's plan to isolate himself.

6 ( +9 / -3 )

Zelensky "*will fly to Japan on a U.S. military plane, possibly from *Saudi Arabia".

Oh, that's a G7-approved autocracy. What an irony.

The G7 has an approved autocracy. The dictator cabal IS a bunch of autocracies and counts the most brutal of them all, Iran, as their ally.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Attilathehungry, oh yes it is, and with weaponry unparalleled in it destructive power .

Both Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin have brought us all here.

And yes through our own political leadership failures.

Failure to full comprehend the threat right in front of our face.

So where is this heading?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

of course Biden will give him a free flight, that was obvious.

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

Regional security for all, so Ukraine and World can get back to Peace and Prosperity!

How about some regional security for Ukraine via NATO missiles, tanks, artillery, and planes? It's security for all and not just Russia, right?

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Xavier, yes it is a regional spat. A full scale war would directly involve more nations, more militaries, and more weapons. This is what Zelensky wants IMHO, he is the little dog that barks loud only because a big dog is standing behind him.

Finish it. Give Putin his two bites, let Ukraine join the EU (but not NATO), stop the killing.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Japan welcomes you, President Zelenskyy. Keep up the good fight, inspiring your countrymen and women to defend their beautiful, sovereign land from fascist invaders.

All the pro-fascist Russians are going to throw fits at this news. Brilliant!

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Oh the "called it" guys! Wonderful! (Yet another slow clap).

Because he is a democracy, fighting for democracy. He is welcome and among allies.

Go figure.

Guess who is not going to be there because he is not welcome (and is on a war crimes list but I digress)?

The Vlad of bad. The Mutant from Moscow. The single tank guy. Yeah, He won't be there.

But of course he had the corpse of the "leader" of Belurus do the whole "weekend at Bernie's" bit for his "Victory Day" parade. So that was just as good, right?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

If this is a regional spat, this thread would not exist.

Thousand of Ukrainian civilians, whole families, villages, towns and cities have been bombed relentlessly.

War crimes, atrocities, we all thought would never be perpetrated again.

So yes I say, no demand, whatever the cost.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Yeah, He won't be there.

His country isn’t a member of the G7. Neither Is Zelensky’s but we knew he could be there anyway.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

EFD, Ukraine is not a democracy. They are a semi free country, beset with corruption and so on.

RockNRoll, if you want to throw yourself and your children onto the pyre, that is your business. Personally, I think the Europeans should solve this one on their own. Yet the US is, as usual, stuck paying the bill.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

@Attilathehungry

Xavier, yes it is a regional spat. A full scale war would directly involve more nations, more militaries, and more weapons.

I think the Ukrainians would disagree with you. I certainly do. The Russians seeing their compatriots returning in body-bags likely do too.

For the record, it is entirely possible to have a war between just two countries.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I would like to see Ukraine in both NATO and the EU. And, they should let Turkey in the EU too.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Xavier, of course it is a war. But a regional one, just 2 countries doing the fighting. I am no fan of Putin and hope he loses, but not at the cost we are paying now. Money better spent on our OWN countries' problems is being set on fire to appease the Democratic Party in the US and their bizarre focus on Russia Russia Russia. Started with Trump and the inaccurate claims of collusion and they just can't give it up.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The global community is divided as never before politically economically, we can debate the six of one, half a dozen theory.

Run out of road!

Putin's force's army is failing to make any real gains. one step forward two steps back, If one accepts, or should I say is dependent on which media outlet is concerned propaganda led.

So I would wager everything on Putin potential last roil of the dice.

The use of tactical nuclear weapons.

And here is where a push come to a shove.

No more pretense, will demand a response.

I maybe a foolish thirty something, but I sense an end game coming.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It could be this G7 summit response to the task ahead that could determine the endeavors, the future for billions of peoples globally.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bloomberg reported that Zelenskyy will fly to Japan on a U.S. military plane, possibly from Saudi Arabia.

A hoarding medieval monarchy that dismembers journalists, stones women and has its own bloody intervention?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/interactive/2022/saudi-war-crimes-yemen/

America's moral calculus has been pretty murky.

One fossil fuel hoarding state over another.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

