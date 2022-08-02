A-bomb survivor says Kishida's nuclear speech avoided 'honest debate'

Atomic bomb survivor Setsuko Thurlow on Monday expressed her disappointment over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's speech at the U.N. headquarters in which he called for a world free of nuclear weapons, saying it was largely "rhetoric" and avoided a fundamental question Japan faces in advancing toward the goal.
While hailing Kishida for becoming the first Japanese leader to attend the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference, Thurlow, a 90-year-old peace advocate living in Canada, said, "He covered all the nice things...but what I thought was lacking in his speech was real, honest debate of Japan's role to play."
"He said he wants a world free of nuclear weapons, but how can we expect that as long as Japan is in alignment with the United States?" she asked, referring to the fact that Japan relies on U.S. nuclear deterrence for protection.
"There is a contradiction, and he doesn't want to talk about such basic thing," she added.
During his 10-minute speech in New York, Kishida did not mention at all a U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons, which entered into force in January last year and is widely supported by atomic bomb survivors who have been left frustrated with the lack of progress in nuclear disarmament. No nuclear powers are signatories of the treaty.
Instead, Kishida's remarks focused on the importance of taking "every realistic measure" toward a world without nuclear weapons "step by step" and noted that the starting point is to maintain and strengthen the NPT, the world's most widely ratified agreement on nuclear arms controls.
He also said Japan will contribute $10 million to the United Nations to help young people learn about the horrors of atomic bombs through visits to Japan, the only country to have suffered nuclear attacks in war.
It is not common for heads of government to attend the NPT review conference, which is basically held every five years. But Kishida, elected from a constituency in Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bombing in World War II, sees his vision of a nuclear weapons-free world as a top priority.
Thurlow survived the bombing of Hiroshima at age 13. She has been actively involved in anti-nuclear activities, offering her personal account in English.
A distant relative of Kishida, Thurlow says the death of her 4-year-old nephew, who was "transformed into a charred, blackened and swollen child" in the nuclear attack, is one of the reasons driving her campaigning. Her older sister, the nephew's mother, also died.
Thurlow was among those who accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 on behalf of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.© KYODO
dagon
Amazing how an actual atomic bomb survivor, not a grandstanding LDP parasite who happens to siphon money from Hiroshima, can demolish Kishida's empty rhetoric with one sentence.
Jexan
I respect her viewpoint but what does she expect? Politicians are all shallow and lack actual actions. While many would love to have a nuclear free world that ship has sailed. As long as dictator run countries like Russia, China, Iran, and others either already have them or will do whatever it takes to attain them the free world has to at least be ready. Unfortunate reality.
Nemo
Unpopular Opinion Alert!
Setsuko, You have my sympathies and in spite of what comes out of my keyboard next, I share not only your desire for a nuclear-free world, but also the strong opinion that atomic weapons should never be used again.
But if we want honest debate, then let's have honest debate.
In the Summer of 1945, the plan of the Japanese High Command was to sacrifice the entire population of Japan if necessary and and refight the battle of Okinawa on a much larger scale. The idea was to cause so many casualties on the Allied side that they would agree to peace terms agreeable to the military clique. It would have resulted in millions of Allied casualties and Japanese deaths running into the tens of millions.
As horrible as the bombings were, they ended the war with many fewer Japanese and American lives lost - several orders of magnitude few lives lost.
Even if the United States had not invaded but just cut off Japan, the mass starvation in the winter of 1945 (according to "Downfall" the United States fed 15 million people in Japan who presumably would have starved) would have again resulted in death many orders of magnitude higher than the bombings.
I say this as someone who has visited both peace parks multiple times.
Furthermore, as horrible as it sounds and as close to disaster as we have come, nuclear weapons have prevented war among the great powers for more than 75 years now. At no time in human history that I am aware of, have world powers gone so long without clashing.
Finally, the sad news is that eliminating nuclear weapons will not end war, so no power will give them up. Sadly, Ukraine is an example of what happens when a country willingly unilaterally gives up the ultimate weapon. So the problem is not the weapon, but the nature of the governments.
If you really want a world free of nuclear weapons, work for Democracy. Not the pseudo-Russian kind. Perhaps not the US kind. But real representative government where people get to choose who leads them and those leaders are accountable. Because when citizens have a representative form of government, they are much less likely to go to war with each other. Then and only then, can the world begin to denuclearize.
And since that is as likely to happen as I am to become a space shuttle captain anytime soon, the best we can hope for is to limit these weapons to the states that have them.
That is honest debate and I am not happy to have to say it either.
indigo
Setsuko is correct, she just forgot that mr KISHIDA is a US Puppet.
GuyGene
What would she prefer: alignment with China? North Korea? India? France? Oh, wait…New Zealand! Jacinda will keep the wolf from the door!
blue
Shades of Abe being asked by the chairman of a Nagasaki hibakusha association: 「どこの国の総理か」(Which country's prime minister do you think you are?) when Abe was neither signing or ratifying the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons back in 2017.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20170810/p2a/00m/0na/005000c
2017 and 2022, 2 blunt questions in face of the 2 sides of the shameless coin.
William Bjornson
"WASUREINAI!" Go to Heiwa Koen in Hiroshima. Go to the the north end and sound the Peace Bell and listen to its mournful tone as you continue on to the 'T' bridge and look up about 1500 feet above the NTT building on Densha Doori and imagine a THERMONUCLEAR SUN being born there and instantly evaporating EVERYTHING within a mile in radius and burning and destroying well beyond that. And that was a tiny bomb compared to what is in inventory and ready to deploy by Humanity against Humanity now. However hard Mr. Kishida may try, Japan is a militarily OCCUPIED COUNTRY and has little choice in what it might prefer to be on the world stage.
Japan's greatest defense, if it were only possible, would be to ask the U.S. to leave and to declare ABSOLUTE NEUTRALITY and nonaggression. Switzerland has done well with that in the midst of tribes that have known little else but war for well over the last 500 years. But the pathology of the Samurai still lives in the deep roots of Japanese aristocracy and is fed by the Greed fueled pathology of its 'ally' (see: master), and no one around Japan can, at this time, trust a 'nonaggressive' Japan, least of all the Japanese who will die should push come to shove as it soon might. Mr. Kishida cannot, by himself, save Japan. Perhaps those who learn from Setsuko Thurlow can but the memories fade with the generations and the history lies unstudied and shunned by the powerful who benefit from Death as they have since well before history could be recorded for us to ignore.