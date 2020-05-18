LDP mulls backing Koike in Tokyo governor race in July

The Liberal Democratic Party is mulling backing Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike for re-election in the Tokyo gubernatorial race, a senior LDP member said Monday, a month ahead of the start of the election campaign.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the LDP, reiterated his support for the incumbent governor in the July 5 poll at a press conference Monday, saying he has no objection to backing her.

Koike is widely expected to run in the election, though she has yet to officially declare her candidacy. In 2016, Koike, who was a TV news anchor, became the first-ever female Tokyo governor after beating a candidate supported by the LDP.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe effectively endorsed the LDP's plan not to field any candidate against Koike in a meeting with Hakubun Shimomura, chairman of the LDP's Election Strategy Committee.

"Given that a state of emergency remains in place in Tokyo, we are not in a situation where we can field our own candidate" against her, Shimomura told reporters after a meeting with Abe.

The executive board of the LDP's Tokyo chapter said Monday it will be briefed on the LDP's plan for the election within the week.

The Tokyo branch was seeking to field a candidate against Koike, who has been critical of Abe's administration at times, after it suffered a crushing defeat against Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First party), a regional party set up by her, during the 2017 metropolitan assembly election.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, told reporters he will consider avoiding a confrontation with Koike as his party needs to discuss whether it is appropriate to challenge her at a time when she is striving to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, declined to comment, saying only that his party is focusing on the coronavirus at the moment.

