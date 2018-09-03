Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe's pick in Okinawa governor's race vague on U.S. base relocation

0 Comments
NAHA

A major candidate running for governor of Okinawa in an election this month with the backing of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Liberal Democratic Party did not clarify his stand on the single most contentious issue when releasing his campaign pledges Monday.

Atsushi Sakima, the former mayor of Ginowan, did not clarify where he stands on the controversial plan to relocate a major U.S. military base within the prefecture.

Sakima is running with the backing of Abe and his ruling coalition, which is pressing to move the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan, to the less populated coastal district of Henoko in Nago.

"I will realize the return (of the base premises) as soon as possible and seek a revision of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement," Sakima told a press conference where he unveiled his campaign platform.

But Sakima did not make clear whether he supports the plan to move the base to Henoko, which many Okinawans strongly oppose as they want it moved somewhere outside Japan's southernmost prefecture, where the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan are located.

In the Sept 30 election, Sakima, 54, is running against Denny Tamaki, 58, an opposition member of the national parliament in Tokyo who is opposed to the transfer plan, and other candidates.

The election is being held to fill the post left vacant by the recent death of former Gov Takeshi Onaga, who fiercely confronted the central government over the relocation plan and led efforts to reduce the U.S. military presence in Okinawa.

Following Onaga's instruction, the prefecture last week retracted its approval for landfill work at the relocation site, claiming illegality in the application process. Doing so has stopped the Defense Ministry from restarting construction work.

In his campaign pledges, Sakima said he would invite a U.N. organization to utilize the U.S. base site in Ginowan once it is returned. He also promised to promote the local economy and increase Okinawa's per-capita income, the lowest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Food & Drink

Satsumaimo Chocolate Truffles Is The Sweetest Autumn Recipe For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Parks and Gardens

Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park

GaijinPot Travel

Harajuku Design Festa Art Village: Where Art Meets Food Meets Friends

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Lifestyle

How To Successfully Fail To Climb Mount Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel