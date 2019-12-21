Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Workers are seen on the production line at Nissan's car plant in Sunderland, Britain, in October. Photo: REUTERS fie
politics

Abe asks Johnson to minimize Brexit impact on Japanese firms

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke by phone on Saturday with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, asking him to realize the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union by minimizing the impact on business activities of Japanese companies and the global economy, the Foreign Ministry said.

"To further strengthen the good relations between Japan and Britain since the Anglo-Japanese Alliance (in 1902), I'd like to cooperate hand-in-hand with Boris," the ministry quoted Abe as telling Johnson, while celebrating his Conservative Party's historic win in this month's general election.

During the conversation that lasted about 20 minutes, Abe said Japan wants to work toward an "ambitious" free trade agreement with Britain, the ministry said, adding Johnson said in response that London wants to discuss the matter with Tokyo as soon as possible after the withdrawal from the EU.

It said the prime ministers also agreed to step up cooperation in achieving a "free and open Indo-Pacific," a vision pushed by Japan to ensure stability in Asia with like-minded democracies.

Given how many Japanese firms have already left Britain, this seems like shutting the door after the horses have emigrated to a different solar system.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I suspect Johnson may actually try and be sneaky by leaving in name only. The problem is that the people who want Brexit seem to think being completely on the outside is a good idea, as if stamping their feet like a spoiled toddler will make the world fawn over them

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yeah, and Abe's policies have been stellar here, bwa ha ha ha ha.

You got enough problems here at home to attend to Abe-kun.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

