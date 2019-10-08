Abe asks Cruz to boost bilateral parliamentary exchanges

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday called for increased parliamentary exchanges to help strengthen the broader Japan-U.S. alliance further in a meeting with Republican Sen Ted Cruz.

"At the government level between our two nations, President (Donald) Trump and I have built a robust relationship of trust. I hope that Senator Cruz will bolster the relationship at the parliamentary level," Abe told Cruz at a meeting held at the prime minister's office.

The meeting came after Japan and the United States formally signed a bilateral trade agreement in Washington on Monday to cut tariffs on farm products and industrial goods.

Cruz, who competed with Trump for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, told Abe that the trade pact will bring benefits to both nations. Farmers and ranchers in his home state of Texas are "particularly pleased," he said.

Cruz told reporters afterward that the bilateral alliance is critical in dealing with security threats in the region and welcomed what he described as Japan's "strong position" over North Korea and China's military expansionism.

"I believe China poses the greatest long-term and even medium-term geopolitical threat to the United States and the American-Japanese friendship and alliance is critically important for standing up to that threat," he said.

© KYODO