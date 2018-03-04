Abe cabinet's support rate dips to 48% from Feb: poll

Protesters take part in a demonstration over scandals simmering around Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, including a land deal for a kindergarten that had ties with his wife, in Tokyo earlier this month.

The public approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet has dropped 2.7 points to 48.1 percent, with nearly 70 percent of respondents seeing no need for passage of a labor reform draft bill in the current Diet session amid a scandal over flawed data, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

The support rate in the nationwide survey conducted Saturday and Sunday compares to 50.8 percent in the previous survey taken in February.

The disapproval rate stood at 39.0 percent, up from 36.9 percent in the previous poll.

The survey showed 69.1 percent said it is not necessary to pass a labor reform bill in the current Diet session through June, while only 17.1 percent said the bill should be enacted.

Amid disputes in parliament between ruling and opposition lawmakers over labor reforms, Abe said on Thursday he would remove a key component of the bill which expands the system of rewarding workers based on fixed overtime work hours instead of actual hours worked after the discovery of errors in government data.

Regarding the government decision to remove the key component from the envisioned bill, 60.9 percent said it was a matter of course, while 20.6 percent said it was not necessary to take out the portion.

Asked if the discretionary labor system should be expanded, 46.4 percent said they opposed the idea, while 27.9 percent supported it.

The discretionary labor system was designated as a pillar of Abe's labor reform aimed at promoting more flexible work styles.

Abe, however, insisted another component of the envisioned bill, exempting skilled professional workers with high wages from work-hour regulations, should be kept.

The so-called white collar overtime exemption system has been sought by business lobbies, while opposition parties and labor unions criticize the system, saying it will lead to "zero overtime pay."

With respect to data compiled by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare based on the 2013 survey, numerous errors were discover after Abe's government insisted the average worker on a discretionary labor contract generally works shorter hours than a worker under a conventional contract.

Regarding constitutional amendments, including changes to the war-renouncing Article 9, 48.5 percent of the respondents said they oppose the change under the Abe government, while 39.2 percent said they support the change.

Abe's Liberal Democratic Party is aiming for the amendments to Japan's postwar pacifist Constitution, with Abe proposing to revise Article 9 by adding an explicit reference to the country's Self-Defense Forces, while keeping intact the existing paragraphs of the article.

On North Korea, 54.6 percent of the respondents said the Japanese government should increase pressure on Pyongyang to stem its nuclear and missile development ambitions, while 38.3 percent said they want the government to explore opportunities for dialogue with North Korea. The trend did not change from the previous month's survey.

Regarding political parties, the LDP was backed by 39.5 percent of respondents, down 1.7 points, while the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was supported by 11.1 percent, up 0.2 point.

The survey, covering 742 randomly selected households with eligible voters, as well as 1,143 mobile phone numbers, obtained responses from 510 and 509 people, respectively.

