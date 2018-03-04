Abe cabinet's support rate dips to 48% from Feb: poll

The public approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet has dropped 2.7 points to 48.1 percent, with nearly 70 percent of respondents seeing no need for passage of a labor reform draft bill in the current Diet session amid a scandal over flawed data, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.
The support rate in the nationwide survey conducted Saturday and Sunday compares to 50.8 percent in the previous survey taken in February.
The disapproval rate stood at 39.0 percent, up from 36.9 percent in the previous poll.
The survey showed 69.1 percent said it is not necessary to pass a labor reform bill in the current Diet session through June, while only 17.1 percent said the bill should be enacted.
Amid disputes in parliament between ruling and opposition lawmakers over labor reforms, Abe said on Thursday he would remove a key component of the bill which expands the system of rewarding workers based on fixed overtime work hours instead of actual hours worked after the discovery of errors in government data.
Regarding the government decision to remove the key component from the envisioned bill, 60.9 percent said it was a matter of course, while 20.6 percent said it was not necessary to take out the portion.
Asked if the discretionary labor system should be expanded, 46.4 percent said they opposed the idea, while 27.9 percent supported it.
The discretionary labor system was designated as a pillar of Abe's labor reform aimed at promoting more flexible work styles.
Abe, however, insisted another component of the envisioned bill, exempting skilled professional workers with high wages from work-hour regulations, should be kept.
The so-called white collar overtime exemption system has been sought by business lobbies, while opposition parties and labor unions criticize the system, saying it will lead to "zero overtime pay."
With respect to data compiled by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare based on the 2013 survey, numerous errors were discover after Abe's government insisted the average worker on a discretionary labor contract generally works shorter hours than a worker under a conventional contract.
Regarding constitutional amendments, including changes to the war-renouncing Article 9, 48.5 percent of the respondents said they oppose the change under the Abe government, while 39.2 percent said they support the change.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party is aiming for the amendments to Japan's postwar pacifist Constitution, with Abe proposing to revise Article 9 by adding an explicit reference to the country's Self-Defense Forces, while keeping intact the existing paragraphs of the article.
On North Korea, 54.6 percent of the respondents said the Japanese government should increase pressure on Pyongyang to stem its nuclear and missile development ambitions, while 38.3 percent said they want the government to explore opportunities for dialogue with North Korea. The trend did not change from the previous month's survey.
Regarding political parties, the LDP was backed by 39.5 percent of respondents, down 1.7 points, while the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was supported by 11.1 percent, up 0.2 point.
The survey, covering 742 randomly selected households with eligible voters, as well as 1,143 mobile phone numbers, obtained responses from 510 and 509 people, respectively.© KYODO
Yubaru
As long as people have money to spend, and feel secure, and don't see any imminent danger, these numbers will not fluctuate much.
This article however could have had a different title, and it would have given a very different first impression;
Abe's disapproval rate increased over 2% in February's poll!
Statistics and poll data can be used to create whatever illusion one wants!
Daniel Naumoff
Slowly and steady, by the end of the year, Japanese might actually take the matter seriously and throw (read: vote) out that militaristic piece of human. They really have more important things to do than riding on an infantile glory of the past. There is a future they have not secured yet.
Disillusioned
Seriously? Japan is in dire need of labor reform.
since1981
I don't believe Japan needs Labor reform. They need to ensure employers follow the Labor Standard laws. Employees have to stand up for their themselves and say enough is enough.
Daniel Naumoff
Well if the Labour reform says "the scum now unconditionally goes to jail in case of violating the labour laws and worker rights", it will make a change. A big one.
bones
But ABEnomics is working so well. :-/
RealCDN
wow - there are some milquetoast posts in here... more power to Abe.
Disillusioned
since1981 - I don't believe Japan needs Labor reform. They need to ensure employers follow the Labor Standard laws. Employees have to stand up for their themselves and say enough is enough
Yes exactly, which will only come from labor reform. The current labor laws are vague and open to interpretation and abuse by employers. Over 60% of the workforce Arron short-term contracts with yearly reviews creating excessive stress on workers to keep their jobs. These people do not take annual leave and are first to the office and last to leave to keep their boss’ apples polished for contract renewal. These limited contracts last for 3-5 years, at the end of which, employees are ‘supposed to’ become full time regular employees. However, over 50% of these employees are terminated and the cycle starts again.
Japan has a long history of abusing resources. Japan’s greatest resource is its workforce. It should be no surprise this resource is also abused.
Cricky
Well we have recently been made aware how false data is used as an excuse for in acting laws that statisticly are not needed so I will take this approval rating as the same faulted data the government runs on.
Schopenhauer
Whoever becomes a leader of a country, we have to build and protect our life by ourselves. These people are
AgentX
Cricky! Dam right!
I take these numbers with a pound of salt - they stink of propaganda as usual.
If the numbers are accurate and truly reflective of J-society, then the Japanese deserve everything they get, including the sad conditions that almost everyone is forced to work under, a looming war that could have been avoided, inflation, waning rights to privacy and rights in general.
Let's be honest, (domestically) the situation now looks very much like the days leading up to the war. Spade a spade.
dcog9065
Yeah am also not seeing the major need for labor reform in overtime work. Most contractors and temp staff stay longer doing nothing to get paid more anyway
Strangerland
It’s not a JT story until someone blames the victims.
papigiulio
Interesting. Who did they ask? These polls are useless as they only ask about a thousand people. You have more chance of getting a realistic answer by throwing a coin in the air.
AgentX
The people have spoken, this is what they voted for. Hard to call them victims when it's self-inflicted and perpetuated.
Strangerland
Oh yeah, 100% victim's fault. Sorry, I guess you didn't realize I was supporting you in pointing out it's their fault for being victims.
AgentX
For the few that have the sense to vote against LDP, and to push back on the system that is robbing them - sure I feel a lot of sympathy for them as victims. But I'm talking about the majority of J-citizens who continually uphold the status-quo at every chance (i.e. elections). The majority of people here are applying no back-pressure. It's just a fact.
Tom Denk
and the streamlining of the peoples attention away from LDP scandals ( Morimoto, Labor Reform, ...)
will start in 3...2...1
... with the some more of the good-old Northkorean Rocket / lets punch the fat boy - News. Worked pretty well last time, should be good for another scandal or two.
Dukeleto
And that folks is just a tiny glimpse of why this form of democracy is completely flawed! When a business lobby with cash can outweigh the majority of the populations wishes then it is not really a democracy. If the majority of people simply refused to pay taxes until their vote actually counted then governments, who apparently only understand the notion “when money talks” might actually sit up and listen. If business lobbies want to run the country how they see fit, they should be paying everyone’s taxes and leave us all tax free! However the government wants to have its cake and apparently eat it too!
Akie
Money doesn't lie. GDP is down, price is up, people is poor, war is coming.
Akie
Chinese finally decided to abandon two term limit for their president. If Abe's can be a PM three times with much worse Job performance, why should they limit their own high performance president to two terms ?
Yubaru
Funny thing is that only a tiny, less than 1% fraction of the population actually voted for Abe.
This country needs a direct election for PM, but Abe and the LDP would never go for it, as it exposes them to too many potential problems trying to convince the entire nation that they are working for all the people.
Abe only need keep his faction in Yamauchi and the LDP folks happy. The rest he can and often does ignore.
Spectrum
Agree with other posters, this data is clearly falsified to suit the government's narrative, the same as the economic data showing the economy growing. The only true data here is the data that shows negative trends as that cannot be hidden.
In no civilized democracy on Earth does the government falsify as much data and make incompetent decisions like they do in Japan. This would never happen in the West
Akie
2012, when Abe took PM job, Japan's GDP is $6,023 trillion. 2016, Japan's GDP is $4,939. More than $1 trillion loss. In many countries, it would be a capital punishment.
Aly Rustom
STILL too high.
Agree. And for those who are too apathetic to go out and vote.
Aly Rustom
Another fantastic post!
Goodlucktoyou
Every time a survey of 1000 people in a country of 120million is negative, Abe will be on tommorrow morning tv saying something about NK will attack us.
econstats
"In 2012, when Abe took PM job, Japan's GDP is $6,023 trillion. 2016, Japan's GDP is $4,939"
BS! and you know it. In 2012, Japan's GDP was 4.8 Trillion USD. In 2017, Japan's GDP was 5.6 trillion USD. If you don't believe me go look it up yourself.