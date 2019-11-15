Abe denies allegations his office covered expenses for supporters

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied on Friday opposition allegations that his office has shouldered part of the expenses necessary for supporters traveling to Tokyo to attend a publicly funded cherry-blossom viewing event.

"All travel and hotel expenses, including the dinner party, were paid for by those who participated themselves," Abe told reporters at his office.

"For my office or support group, there was no money coming in or going out," he said, adding that payments were made directly by each participant to the travel agency in charge of the trip.

The remarks came amid allegations that Abe's office in his constituency in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi had arranged a package tour to attend the government's cherry-blossom viewing event that has come under intense scrutiny recently. The itinerary included a dinner party at a well-known Tokyo hotel, attended by Abe.

Opposition party lawmakers have claimed that a 5,000 yen charge per person for the dinner party was too low, given the size and venue of the party.

Jun Azumi, the Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said earlier that the charge should have been at least 11,000 yen, leading to the suspicion that Abe's office may have made up for the shortfall in violation of the country's election law.

Responding to questions for about 20 minutes, a rarity for the prime minister, Abe said the 5,000 yen charge was reasonable.

"The majority of those who participated stayed at the hotel (where the dinner party was held) and the hotel operator decided on the price," Abe said.

Abe has faced growing calls from the opposition forces to explain the matter in the Diet. Earlier in the week, he decided to cancel next year's cherry-blossom viewing event to conduct a comprehensive review of its guest selection process seen as opaque.

The annual event, held since 1952, is meant to honor people such as athletes and celebrities for their accomplishments, but it came under the spotlight after revelations that many Abe supporters were invited. The number of guests and the amount of government spending have been growing since his return to power in 2012.

"I have to reflect on the fact that the number of guests has been increasing," Abe said, pledging to review the guest selection criteria.

© KYODO