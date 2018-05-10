Former aide to Abe corrects Diet remarks over cronyism

A former secretary to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday corrected earlier remarks he made in the Diet over a school project at the center of cronyism allegations against Abe, but denied his and Abe's involvement in its approval process.

Speaking in the Diet as an unsworn witness, Tadao Yanase admitted to having met officials of the school's operator at the prime minister's office in 2015, although he told the Diet last July that he had no recollection of a meeting with people involved in the project.

The project in question is Okayama University of Science's veterinary department, which opened in April in a specially deregulated zone in Imabari in the western Japan prefecture of Ehime. The school operator Kake Educational Institution is headed by Abe's close friend Kotaro Kake.

Opposition parties allege Abe may have used his influence in the opening of Japan's first vet school in half a century due to his ties to Kake.

Although Abe has claimed he learned of the project for the first time in January last year, his aide had met with Kake officials about two years earlier. The revelation could deepen suspicion that the deregulated zone had catered to the friend's institution.

Yanase, who is now vice minister for international affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, admitted he had met Kake officials three times in 2015, and said Ehime and Imabari officials "might have been among close to 10 participants" at a meeting in April that year.

Last month, an Ehime prefectural government document on a Tokyo visit by Ehime, Imabari and Kake officials was newly discovered, with the paper recording their meeting with Yanase on April 2, 2015.

The document claimed Yanase recommended the local government officials to proceed with the school plan by saying it was a "matter concerning the prime minister."

Yanase said it did not correctly reflect what he wanted to say because he merely explained to the officials that the prime minister had expressed readiness to open a new vet school, and did not indicate any specific plan.

The former aide said he recognized Kake as a friend of Abe, but did not give special favors to the school operator.

Abe told reporters in his office, "I believe Mr Yanase will respond sincerely and would like him to reveal all that he knows.

