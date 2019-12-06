Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Abe expected to talk with Xi during visit to China in late December

1 Comment
BEIJING

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his planned visit to China later this month, Vice President Wang Qishan said Friday.

The remark by Wang, known as a close aide to Xi, came during a meeting in Beijing with Shigeru Kitamura, a former top intelligence officer who has served as Abe's national security adviser since September.

Abe is scheduled to visit China for three days from Dec 23 to hold a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Later Friday, Kitamura, who is making his first trip to China since he assumed his current post, met with Yang Jiechi, China's top foreign policy official and a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.

At their first talks, Kitamura and Yang are believed to have worked on details of Xi's planned visit as a state guest to Japan next spring.

At the outset of the meeting, Yang said, "We would like to support sustainable and stable development of bilateral relations," to which Kitamura responded by saying, "Momentum for friendship between Japan and China has become extremely strong."

Before Xi's envisioned travel, Yang is expected to visit Japan for talks with Kitamura.

Shotaro Yachi, Kitamura's predecessor, built relations of trust with Yang and contributed to improving Sino-Japanese ties, which had soured after Tokyo decided in 2012 to bring the disputed uninhabited Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea under state control.

A source familiar with China-Japan relations said Yang has been eager to maintain dialogue with Kitamura, secretary general of the National Security Secretariat.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Best wishes from now on that Japan and China relationship will never be unilaterally damaged by stupidities of Noda kind of politicians.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

