Abe eyes Moscow visit in May for WWII anniversary

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he is considering visiting Moscow in May to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory over Germany in World War II.

Speaking during a session of the upper house budget committee, Abe also said he hopes to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow if he decides to attend the ceremony.

The foreign ministers of the two countries in December restarted talks on resolving a long-standing territorial dispute that has remained a sticking point in efforts to sign a postwar peace treaty.

