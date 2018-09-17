Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Abe eyes cabinet reshuffle in early Oct if elected PM for 3rd term

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reshuffle his cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership in early October if elected later this month as party head and premier for a third straight term, senior administration officials said.

Abe will also consult with the party and the government on a plan to convene the extraordinary Diet session around Oct 26, with the aim of submitting a supplementary draft budget for the current fiscal year to fund recovery efforts from recent natural disasters in Japan, including the earthquake in Hokkaido, they said.

Abe is widely expected to win the LDP's Sept 20 leadership contest, which will effectively decide Japan's next prime minister because the ruling party and its junior coalition partner Komeito hold a majority in both the lower and upper houses of parliament.

A victory would give Abe another three-year term and an opportunity to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Abe, who took office in December 2012, was re-elected unopposed for a second term as LDP president in 2015.

