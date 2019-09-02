Abe to reshuffle cabinet next week with Suga, Aso likely to remain

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he plans to reshuffle his cabinet next week, while also extending his shakeup to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party executive.

Abe will likely go ahead with a major revamp on Sept 10 with few current cabinet members remaining. His close aides Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, are expected to stay on in their roles.

Abe, who heads the LDP, plans to change the lineup of party executives the same day, sources familiar with the plan said.

A new personnel lineup for the vice ministers are expected on Sept 12, the sources said.

Within the LDP, the focus is on the fate of 80-year-old Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai who has held his position for over three years.

"I'd like to choose a lineup that can ensure both stability and takes on new challenges," Abe said during a meeting between the government and the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito.

Among other high-profile names that could be on the move, economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi is tipped to be in line for a promotion.

As Japan's top negotiator, Motegi has led bilateral trade talks with the United States, setting the stage for Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump to sign a deal later in the month.

LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, who once served as foreign minister and is seen as a possible successor to Abe, may be handed a new responsibility. Kishida is interested in becoming the secretary general and spoke to Abe about it on Friday, people close to him said.

Shinjiro Koizumi, a rising political star and son of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, is rumored to be in the running for a cabinet post in the reshuffle.

Some are even predicting the popular young politician could take over the leadership from Abe in the future.

Abe previously reshuffled his cabinet and LDP executives in October 2018.

