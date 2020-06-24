Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Abe finally takes a day off after 148-day work streak

0 Comments
By Dale Roll, SoraNews24
TOKYO

It’s been a hard couple of months for everybody, and no less for the world’s leaders. As everyone knows, Prime Minister Abe has been working round the clock since the pandemic began, nary taking a moment, never mind a day, to rest.

In fact, Prime Minister Abe made sure to let everyone know how hard he’s been working. On an internet TV program hosted by former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, which aired on June 20, he said, “I haven’t had a full day off in about five months.” Jiji Press reports that since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Abe has been working through weekends and holidays, and hasn’t taken a day off for 148 days.

Now that the number of new coronavirus cases has declined, and the Japanese economy is recovering swimmingly, poor, Abe finally got some rest on June 21, his first full day off since Jan 25. He kept his calendar free of official business, maybe even turned off – or unplugged? – his phone, and probably kicked his feet up for some well-deserved R&R.

“Pro baseball is starting again,” he said on the internet program. “And socio-economic activity has gone up a level, so I’m pretty free now.”

Japanese netizens remarked:

“Take a good rest and then please give me another 100,000 yen.” (Referring to Japan’s stimulus check.)

“Don’t turn this kind of thing into news.”

“If the prime minister is doing this it makes work reform impossible. If the top doesn’t rest, then of course his subordinates can’t either.”

“He can just take the rest of his life off.”

“So? There are loads of people all around the world who are working every day, all thanks to their governments.”

“Oh, I thought he was fully enjoying the ‘Stay Home’ orders…”

“Take longer.”

“Doesn’t he have nothing but days off? lol”

“Make sure you rest well so you can be fully prepared for the second wave.”

Some netizens even tried to reassure the Prime Minister with positive and completely unironic hashtags such as:

HaveAGoodRestShinzoAbe

MakeSureYou’reEatingEnoughShinzoAbe

ThanksforYourHardWorkShinzoAbe

RestEvenMoreShinzoAbe

Source: Jiji Press via Livedoor News via My Game News Flash, Twitter/@livedoornews

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe says he pays his Facebook and Twitter fees just like everyone else

-- Japanese Twitter users surprised that the Foreign Minister did something cool

-- Jason calls off Friday the 13th activities due to coronavirus

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Just because he shows up to the office, does not automatically mean he is "working", and personally speaking he could take every day off and things would probably be a hell of a lot better!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

".......Abe has been working round the clock....."

24/7? Hardly to believe. I mean, the man is just a man, not a machine.

But looking good (stress the looking!!) always helps with those sheep voters.

And fully agree with Yubaru .... take the rest of your governing time off, too .... might help quite a few people and solve quite a few problems!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

