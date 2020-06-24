Abe finally takes a day off after 148-day work streak

By Dale Roll, SoraNews24

It’s been a hard couple of months for everybody, and no less for the world’s leaders. As everyone knows, Prime Minister Abe has been working round the clock since the pandemic began, nary taking a moment, never mind a day, to rest.

In fact, Prime Minister Abe made sure to let everyone know how hard he’s been working. On an internet TV program hosted by former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, which aired on June 20, he said, “I haven’t had a full day off in about five months.” Jiji Press reports that since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Abe has been working through weekends and holidays, and hasn’t taken a day off for 148 days.

Now that the number of new coronavirus cases has declined, and the Japanese economy is recovering swimmingly, poor, Abe finally got some rest on June 21, his first full day off since Jan 25. He kept his calendar free of official business, maybe even turned off – or unplugged? – his phone, and probably kicked his feet up for some well-deserved R&R.

“Pro baseball is starting again,” he said on the internet program. “And socio-economic activity has gone up a level, so I’m pretty free now.”

Japanese netizens remarked:

“Take a good rest and then please give me another 100,000 yen.” (Referring to Japan’s stimulus check.)

“Don’t turn this kind of thing into news.”

“If the prime minister is doing this it makes work reform impossible. If the top doesn’t rest, then of course his subordinates can’t either.”

“He can just take the rest of his life off.”

“So? There are loads of people all around the world who are working every day, all thanks to their governments.”

“Oh, I thought he was fully enjoying the ‘Stay Home’ orders…”

“Take longer.”

“Doesn’t he have nothing but days off? lol”

“Make sure you rest well so you can be fully prepared for the second wave.”

Some netizens even tried to reassure the Prime Minister with positive and completely unironic hashtags such as:

HaveAGoodRestShinzoAbe

MakeSureYou’reEatingEnoughShinzoAbe

ThanksforYourHardWorkShinzoAbe

RestEvenMoreShinzoAbe

