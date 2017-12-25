Abe gov't marks 5th anniversary, vowing to keep priority on economy

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government will continue to focus on boosting the economy, the government's top spokesman said Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of Abe's return to power in his second stint as premier.
"Since the launch of the government, we have cited economic recovery as the top priority," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.
Abe said the backing he has received from voters has helped him overcome the challenges he has faced over the past five years.
"I have got over a variety of barriers thanks to the strong support of the citizens in the (past) five national elections," said Abe, who has sought to kick-start the economy with his "Abenomics" policy mix.
Japan's economy is in its second-longest postwar expansion phase, with the Tokyo stock market more than doubling over the last five years. The benchmark Nikkei index is at its highest since January 1992.
Despite the upbeat figures, however, many Japanese people have not felt the effects of economic recovery and Abe has yet to declare the achievement of one of his key goals -- pulling the world's third-largest economy out of decades-long deflation.
Helped by relatively stable approval ratings for his cabinet, standing at 47.2% in a Kyodo News poll early this month, the 63-year-old Abe is seeking to cement his grip on power.
He is expected to be re-elected as president of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a contest in September 2018. That would put him on course to become Japan's longest-serving leader, including his short-lived first term in 2006-7, in November 2019 if he remains in office.
High on the agenda next year for Abe is expected to be debate on his long-cherished goal of revising Japan's pacifist Constitution.
On the diplomatic and security fronts, the prime minister aims to promote negotiations to resolve a decades-old territorial row with Russia over disputed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido and to host a trilateral summit with China and South Korea. He will also continue to address the issue of North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.© KYODO
Kobe White Bar Owner
Yer done a lot so far hey.
umbrella
Kobe White Bar Owner
Laughed out loud at your comment and everybody in the office stared at me!
Strikebreaker555
My ass your fiscal policy! You’ll dig Japan’s grave filled with debt from top to toe!
Your extensive spending on defense, only serves as a catalyst for the 280% of GDP Japan has in debt!
BertieWooster
WHAT ECONOMIC RECOVERY?
Too right it's unperceived by the masses. You have to have rose coloured glasses to see any recovery. And with the MASSIVE handout to Trump, it's going to get tighter.
Wakarimasen
Debt fuelled misspending with no real results. 5 more years of this nonsense just what is needed.
kurisupisu
In the last 5 years I haven't seen a pay rise and if the economy is getting better then why aren't the millions of childbearing women having kids?
fxgai
There hasn’t been much priority placed on the economy at all, or if there has then the policies have been found wanting.
Abe isn’t interested in upsetting the vested interests for the sake of the economy, because his true priority lies elsewhere and that’s where he wishes to spend his political capital.
Pukey2
I'm sorry, but him rolling down the sand on the golf course while Trump walked away just about sums up his achievements.
JeffLee
My own financial situation and outlook are considerably better now than 4 years ago. That's true with most of my friends. I think a lot of people on this thread have short memories.
gogogo
You changed the law to stay in power, called an election during the trumped up NK situation and have done nothing for the economy.
Pukey2
Well, I'm happy for you, but my situation hasn't changed. Just about the only thing that I have finally benefitted from is the fact that I no longer have to pay 25 years just to get the minimum amount of the pension. Although I don't even know whether that was down to our Dear Leader.
JeffLee
Well, it happened during his tenure. I have 10 years worth of corporate contributions, which are now accessible since this reform.
in my home country Canada, the big issue is "affordability." Middle class households are finding it harder, if not impossible, to purchase a detached house near their work. Tokyo, by contrast, is perhaps the world's most affordable capital in the developed world. And infrastructure and housing are continuously improving, as opposed to worsening, compared to many other developed countries.