Abe gov't marks 5th anniversary, vowing to keep priority on economy

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters outside his office in Tokyo on Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of his return to power.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government will continue to focus on boosting the economy, the government's top spokesman said Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of Abe's return to power in his second stint as premier.

"Since the launch of the government, we have cited economic recovery as the top priority," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

Abe said the backing he has received from voters has helped him overcome the challenges he has faced over the past five years.

"I have got over a variety of barriers thanks to the strong support of the citizens in the (past) five national elections," said Abe, who has sought to kick-start the economy with his "Abenomics" policy mix.

Japan's economy is in its second-longest postwar expansion phase, with the Tokyo stock market more than doubling over the last five years. The benchmark Nikkei index is at its highest since January 1992.

Despite the upbeat figures, however, many Japanese people have not felt the effects of economic recovery and Abe has yet to declare the achievement of one of his key goals -- pulling the world's third-largest economy out of decades-long deflation.

Helped by relatively stable approval ratings for his cabinet, standing at 47.2% in a Kyodo News poll early this month, the 63-year-old Abe is seeking to cement his grip on power.

He is expected to be re-elected as president of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a contest in September 2018. That would put him on course to become Japan's longest-serving leader, including his short-lived first term in 2006-7, in November 2019 if he remains in office.

High on the agenda next year for Abe is expected to be debate on his long-cherished goal of revising Japan's pacifist Constitution.

On the diplomatic and security fronts, the prime minister aims to promote negotiations to resolve a decades-old territorial row with Russia over disputed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido and to host a trilateral summit with China and South Korea. He will also continue to address the issue of North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.

