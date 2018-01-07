Abe hopes to win cross-party support on proposed constitutional change

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday sought cross-party cooperation on amending Japan's postwar Constitution, but the ruling party's junior coalition partner and the main opposition party signaled reluctance.

"I hope (the formal revision process) will be initiated in a way that gains support from many parties," Abe, who doubles as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in a program on public broadcaster NHK, in which the heads of other parties also appeared.

But Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the LDP's junior coalition ally Komeito, said on the program there had been insufficient parliamentary discussions on the issue.

Yukio Edano, who heads the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the largest opposition force in the lower house, disagreed with Abe's proposal to add an explicit reference to the country's defense forces in the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.

At his New Year press conference on Thursday, Abe indicated that he would like to see the Diet initiate amendments to the supreme law by the end of the year.

The LDP, the Komeito party and other pro-constitutional reform forces control two-thirds majorities in both houses of the Diet, which are required to initiate an amendment. But securing support from as many parties as possible is viewed as important because any amendment proposal would need to be approved by a majority of voters in a national referendum.

Abe also said on the NHK program that he is expecting substantial discussions on constitutional amendments to take place in the Diet and no deadline should be set.

Abe proposed in May mentioning the existence of the Self-Defense Forces in Article 9 to negate the arguments of some constitutional scholars that armed forces, even those tasked with self-defense, violate the country's pacifist charter. He said at the time that he wanted the amendment put into force by 2020.

But Edano and some other opposition party leaders fear the change may have other implications and lead to a loosening of the constraints imposed on the SDF by Article 9.

"It is a lie that changing Article 9 (as proposed by Abe) is only about mentioning the SDF," Edano said.

On North Korea, Abe said it is positive that North Korea has expressed its intention to take part in next month's Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, but he reiterated there is no change to Japan's policy of increasing pressure on Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile ambitions.

As for a dispute over Korean women who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels, the prime minister again urged Seoul to maintain and implement a December 2015 agreement aimed at resolving the issue.

South Korean President Moon Jae In said last month that the two-year-old deal, struck under the government of his impeached predecessor Park Geun Hye, did not resolve the issue because the negotiations leading to the agreement were flawed.

Abe said he will think about the LDP's presidential election, scheduled for September, after the ordinary Diet session ends on June 20.

His re-election in the party leadership race could see him head the LDP until 2021 and make him the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

