Abe hopes to win cross-party support on proposed constitutional change

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday sought cross-party cooperation on amending Japan's postwar Constitution, but the ruling party's junior coalition partner and the main opposition party signaled reluctance.
"I hope (the formal revision process) will be initiated in a way that gains support from many parties," Abe, who doubles as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in a program on public broadcaster NHK, in which the heads of other parties also appeared.
But Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the LDP's junior coalition ally Komeito, said on the program there had been insufficient parliamentary discussions on the issue.
Yukio Edano, who heads the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the largest opposition force in the lower house, disagreed with Abe's proposal to add an explicit reference to the country's defense forces in the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.
At his New Year press conference on Thursday, Abe indicated that he would like to see the Diet initiate amendments to the supreme law by the end of the year.
The LDP, the Komeito party and other pro-constitutional reform forces control two-thirds majorities in both houses of the Diet, which are required to initiate an amendment. But securing support from as many parties as possible is viewed as important because any amendment proposal would need to be approved by a majority of voters in a national referendum.
Abe also said on the NHK program that he is expecting substantial discussions on constitutional amendments to take place in the Diet and no deadline should be set.
Abe proposed in May mentioning the existence of the Self-Defense Forces in Article 9 to negate the arguments of some constitutional scholars that armed forces, even those tasked with self-defense, violate the country's pacifist charter. He said at the time that he wanted the amendment put into force by 2020.
But Edano and some other opposition party leaders fear the change may have other implications and lead to a loosening of the constraints imposed on the SDF by Article 9.
"It is a lie that changing Article 9 (as proposed by Abe) is only about mentioning the SDF," Edano said.
On North Korea, Abe said it is positive that North Korea has expressed its intention to take part in next month's Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, but he reiterated there is no change to Japan's policy of increasing pressure on Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile ambitions.
As for a dispute over Korean women who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels, the prime minister again urged Seoul to maintain and implement a December 2015 agreement aimed at resolving the issue.
South Korean President Moon Jae In said last month that the two-year-old deal, struck under the government of his impeached predecessor Park Geun Hye, did not resolve the issue because the negotiations leading to the agreement were flawed.
Abe said he will think about the LDP's presidential election, scheduled for September, after the ordinary Diet session ends on June 20.
His re-election in the party leadership race could see him head the LDP until 2021 and make him the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.© KYODO
Yubaru
Abe would love to have this go through with NO discussion, he knows what's best for everybody, and is only saying this for appearances sake alone.
Running out of space? This topic alone deserves it's own article. If any poster made a comment like this it would be removed as being off topic in relation to the title of the article.
Schopenhauer
Many here want Japan not to change the "peace constitution" while their countries have the "war (allowing) constitution."
Strangerland
I wish my country (and all countries) would switch to a peace constitution.
since1981
Though I doubt I'll ever find someone who agrees with changing the constitution, I'm sure the media will report that all Japanese support this move.
Akie
Schopenhauer, China has peace constitution, as many other nations do. In fact, China and Japan have peace treaty too, declares that both nations will resolve conflicts peacefully, without using forces. China never threatens Japan with wars, Japan never threatened China with wars until 5 years ago when Abe comes to be PM of Japan. Abe explicitly demands US to apply article 5 on the disputed Senkaku Islands, against promises to Chinese people and against Japanese constitution, and against Sino-Japan treaty, and against UN charters.
Chinese people and Japanese must unite against Abe on using war as tool to resolve conflicts. There are stones in both China and Japan that marks and declares that forever, there is no war between two people and two nations.
Schopenhauer
Akie-san
China has peace constitution? I did not know that. Did not they have fights against Russia, India and other countries about territories?
Akie
Self defense is allowed. Japan can do the same thing if is invaded.
Schopenhauer
I do not think we can do the same thing as China does.
Article 9. Aspiring sincerely to an international peace based on justice and order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes.
In order to accomplish the aim of the preceding paragraph, land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained. The right of belligerency of the state will not be recognized.
Akie
Such a beautiful Article 9. Why would Abe want to change it while Chinese people want to defend it ?
Schopenhauer
Our peace constitution is a very, very good constitution trusting good heart of people of the world. But as Abe calls it an "occupation constitution," we cannot deny the constitution also apparently aimed at stripping Japan of any military power for ever depending the defense of the country to U.S. Forces.
Akie
Japan and China have 3000 years relationship without being occupied, without any constitutions and treaties. As long as Japan and China follow Confucian way of life, there will be no chances for war.
Cricky
Japan is capable now of a vigorous defence. Japan holds no real value as an occupation target, imports over 50% of its foods, minimal natural resources and an aged population. Article 9 is a personal affront to the minority right wingers, and the other changes mooted are to enshrine the states lordship over the masses.
its a very dark tunnel we are heading down due to personal agendas that have no benifit for the population they proport to represent. I can only pray Abes hopes are as useful as his Urges, pledges and arrows.