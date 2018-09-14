Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and Shigeru Ishiba shake hands Friday in Tokyo prior to a debate ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party president election. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Abe, Ishiba face off in debate over economy, constitution

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe locked horns with his rival Shigeru Ishiba ahead of next week's Liberal Democratic Party leadership contest, the pair debating Japan's pressing issues, including economic and constitutional questions.

Abe, who is seeking a third successive three-year term as head of the LDP, vowed to address what he called the "national crisis" of an aging society and declining birthrates.

The prime minister said he will aim to revamp the country's social security system within three years, allowing workers aged 65 or older to continue working beyond the retirement age.

While criticizing Abe's economic policy mix, dubbed Abenomics, former Defense Minister Ishiba stressed the need to secure the funding necessary to keep the country's welfare system running.

"I'm not of the view that the benefits of growth at big companies in Tokyo will spill over to regional areas," said Ishiba, who has placed priority on the revitalization of local economies.

Under Abe, the government has given up on its goal of attaining a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2020. Japan's fiscal health is the worst among major economies and economic reconstruction remains a daunting task amid swelling social security costs.

More than five years after the launch of the aggressive monetary easing featured in Abenomics, the country has yet to declare an end to the deflation that Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has blamed on Japanese people's persistent "deflationary mindset," or people's caution about spending due to the expectation that they may find lower prices in future.

"I don't believe (monetary easing) can continue forever," Abe said in the debate. "But I can't say how it has to end now," he said, adding that it is up to Kuroda.

The country's consumption tax will be raised to 10 percent in 2019 as planned, Abe said, adding that the government will take steps to prevent a repeat of an economic slowdown seen after the previous hike to 8 percent.

The LDP's leadership ballot is scheduled for Sept. 20 and Abe is widely expected secure a final term under current party rules.

Abe's victory will boost the likelihood that he will become the country's longest-serving prime minister.

During Friday's debate, Abe reiterated that he will aim to amend the pacifist constitution. "I'm determined to start a new era for Japan by tackling what we haven't been able to do for the past 70 years since the end of the war, a constitutional revision," Abe said.

He is seeking to make clear reference to the Self-Defense Forces in the supreme law so there will be no room to question their constitutionality.

But Ishiba appeared less enthusiastic about amending the constitution.

"It doesn't mean all is well as long as the words SDF are written into the constitution," Ishiba said beside Abe, calling for a more fundamental approach.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good luck to both men

0 ( +0 / -0 )

they must have been hit by some uglystick.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Nichieiyu Bathhouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Surviving the Enkai: How to Prepare for Japanese Drinking Culture at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo