Abe, Ishiba face off in debate over economy, constitution

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and Shigeru Ishiba shake hands Friday in Tokyo prior to a debate ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party president election.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe locked horns with his rival Shigeru Ishiba ahead of next week's Liberal Democratic Party leadership contest, the pair debating Japan's pressing issues, including economic and constitutional questions.

Abe, who is seeking a third successive three-year term as head of the LDP, vowed to address what he called the "national crisis" of an aging society and declining birthrates.

The prime minister said he will aim to revamp the country's social security system within three years, allowing workers aged 65 or older to continue working beyond the retirement age.

While criticizing Abe's economic policy mix, dubbed Abenomics, former Defense Minister Ishiba stressed the need to secure the funding necessary to keep the country's welfare system running.

"I'm not of the view that the benefits of growth at big companies in Tokyo will spill over to regional areas," said Ishiba, who has placed priority on the revitalization of local economies.

Under Abe, the government has given up on its goal of attaining a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2020. Japan's fiscal health is the worst among major economies and economic reconstruction remains a daunting task amid swelling social security costs.

More than five years after the launch of the aggressive monetary easing featured in Abenomics, the country has yet to declare an end to the deflation that Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has blamed on Japanese people's persistent "deflationary mindset," or people's caution about spending due to the expectation that they may find lower prices in future.

"I don't believe (monetary easing) can continue forever," Abe said in the debate. "But I can't say how it has to end now," he said, adding that it is up to Kuroda.

The country's consumption tax will be raised to 10 percent in 2019 as planned, Abe said, adding that the government will take steps to prevent a repeat of an economic slowdown seen after the previous hike to 8 percent.

The LDP's leadership ballot is scheduled for Sept. 20 and Abe is widely expected secure a final term under current party rules.

Abe's victory will boost the likelihood that he will become the country's longest-serving prime minister.

During Friday's debate, Abe reiterated that he will aim to amend the pacifist constitution. "I'm determined to start a new era for Japan by tackling what we haven't been able to do for the past 70 years since the end of the war, a constitutional revision," Abe said.

He is seeking to make clear reference to the Self-Defense Forces in the supreme law so there will be no room to question their constitutionality.

But Ishiba appeared less enthusiastic about amending the constitution.

"It doesn't mean all is well as long as the words SDF are written into the constitution," Ishiba said beside Abe, calling for a more fundamental approach.

