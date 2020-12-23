Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: AP file
politics

Abe may appear in Diet on Friday over party spending scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's major ruling party is making arrangements to summon former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Diet on Friday over allegations his office illegally covered part of the costs of dinner receptions for supporters, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The Liberal Democratic Party is considering having Abe appear at open sessions of the steering committees of both houses of the Diet or their board meetings, according to the sources.

The ruling party is set to enter detailed negotiations with opposition parties on Thursday, the sources said.

If summoned, Abe is expected to apologize for unintentionally making false remarks in the Diet regarding the allegations based on his claim that he only recently learned of the scheme to cover part of the costs.

Opposition parties have been asking the LDP to allow Abe to be summoned to budget committees of both chambers of the Diet.

But the LDP wants to avoid having Abe take part in a budget committee session, where fierce questioning is common.

Tokyo prosecutors questioned Abe on a voluntary basis earlier in the week after a group managing his political funds was suspected of having spent more than 9 million yen to partially cover the costs of the receptions between 2015 and 2019 while failing to keep records of incomes and expenditures related to the events, as required by law.

The sources said the idea of Abe holding a press conference on Thursday prior to his appearance in the Diet has also been floated.

Jun Azumi, the Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said that as long as Abe presents an explanation as soon as possible, he is flexible with the setting.

Assuming Abe's explanation is made public, "I don't care which committee session he appears at," Azumi told reporters.

The prosecutors are unlikely to indict the former prime minister based on claims that he was not aware his office covered a shortfall in costs for the events held at luxury Tokyo hotels, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Instead, they are planning to file a summary indictment against his state-paid secretary soon for allegedly not keeping the financial records.

A summary indictment is a simplified proceeding that skips court examination and applies to less serious offenses resulting in fines of 1 million yen or less.

Abe, who became the country's longest-serving prime minister before stepping down in September due to health reasons, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since the scandal came to light in November last year.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Could it be that Abe knew about this, and that this is the real reason that Abe resigned? It was not really his health?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo