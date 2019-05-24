Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his residence in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Abe meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton

3 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton on Friday in last-minute preparations for President Donald Trump's four-day visit.

During the meeting at the premier's office in Tokyo, Abe told Bolton that he welcomes Trump's "historic" visit from Saturday as a state guest and expressed hope of strengthening the bilateral alliance, according to the Japanese government.

During his stay in Japan, Trump will meet with Emperor Naruhito, who took the throne on May 1, and hold talks with Abe on Monday.

Trump is looking forward to having "productive" discussions on a range of "very important issues" at the summit, Bolton told reporters after the meeting with Abe.

"President Trump is deeply honored to be the first visitor of state to meet the new emperor, very much looking forward to it," Bolton said.

Abe and Bolton agreed on the importance of maintaining U.N. Security Council resolutions to achieve a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and confirmed close coordination in resolving the past abductions of Japanese nationals "at an early date."

Abe has expressed a willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions, a shift from his previous stance that any summit should yield progress on the abduction issue.

In Tokyo, Abe and Trump will likely take up the issue of North Korea following its recent missile launches. Trade is also seen as high on the agenda as bilateral negotiations are under way.

Shotaro Yachi, Japan's national security adviser and a close aide to Abe, also met separately with Bolton.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Why Abe ???.where is the head of the Japanese security team ???.Pls explain, it looks like a one man show of abe & trump ???. This is a issues between 2 countries not a private kabusiki company or private visit of trup & abe families ???.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Whenever I see Bolton's face he looks like some wild rabies dog.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Whenever I see Bolton's face he looks like some wild rabies dog.

Because he is a rabid animal (warmonger) and should be treated like one.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If Bolton is here, it isn't for Mr Trump's visit; rather, the war with Iran that Bolton is hoping to foment. Uncertainty and instability in the Persian Gulf is uncertainty and instability in one of Japan's lifeline.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

