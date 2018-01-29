Abe, Moon to hold talks on Feb 9 in Pyeongchang

The Japanese government said Monday Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae In just before the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Feb 9.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Abe and Moon will hold their summit meeting at a hotel near the venue of the opening event in the South Korean ski resort.

The top spokesman noted the Japanese government is currently arranging the prime minister's schedule, including whether his trip to South Korea will involve an overnight stay.

Abe's decision to visit South Korea for the opening ceremony, which was announced last week, was made amid ongoing tensions between the two neighbors over the "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels.

Earlier this month, Moon called for Japan to offer a fresh apology to the victims, although Tokyo and Seoul agreed to resolve the controversial issue "finally and irreversibly" under a 2015 bilateral deal.

"It is natural (for Abe) to firmly demand the South Korean side steadily implement the agreement" during the planned summit, Suga said, adding the two leaders are likely to confirm their policy of raising pressure on North Korea so that it will abandon its nuclear and missile development programs.

