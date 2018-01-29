Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe, Moon to hold talks on Feb 9 in Pyeongchang

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Monday Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae In just before the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Feb 9.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Abe and Moon will hold their summit meeting at a hotel near the venue of the opening event in the South Korean ski resort.

The top spokesman noted the Japanese government is currently arranging the prime minister's schedule, including whether his trip to South Korea will involve an overnight stay.

Abe's decision to visit South Korea for the opening ceremony, which was announced last week, was made amid ongoing tensions between the two neighbors over the "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels.

Earlier this month, Moon called for Japan to offer a fresh apology to the victims, although Tokyo and Seoul agreed to resolve the controversial issue "finally and irreversibly" under a 2015 bilateral deal.

"It is natural (for Abe) to firmly demand the South Korean side steadily implement the agreement" during the planned summit, Suga said, adding the two leaders are likely to confirm their policy of raising pressure on North Korea so that it will abandon its nuclear and missile development programs.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Namba Parks

GaijinPot Travel