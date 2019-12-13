Abe says he is not thinking about 4th term as LDP head

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said he is not thinking about the possibility of seeking another term as leader of the ruling party by changing its rules, despite his aim of achieving constitutional reform during his premiership.

Speaking at an event in Tokyo, Abe stuck to his goal of amending the Constitution during his tenure, urging opposition parties to fulfill their responsibility as lawmakers to engage in "substantive" debate over details such as which articles should be rewritten.

"I know it won't be an easy task (to amend the Constitution). I still have about two years left in the current term, so I'm determined to deliver it," said Abe who heads the Liberal Democratic Party.

When asked about the prospect of another term beyond September 2021, however, Abe said, "I'm not thinking about a fourth term at all."

Some senior LDP lawmakers have voiced support for extending Abe's tenure if he is serious about realizing the first-ever constitutional reform, a goal of both Abe and the party. The current three-year term is Abe's last and the LDP has to change its rules if he seeks a fresh term.

"If he has no other way (to attain the goal during his tenure), it is natural (for him) to come up with a way to deal with the matter," Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said at a press conference earlier in the week.

Parliamentary debate over the Constitution did not progress in the just-ended extraordinary parliamentary session amid the recent controversy over a state-funded cherry blossom viewing party.

Abe faced allegations that he used the annual event for personal gain by entertaining hundreds of his own supporters. As a long-standing practice, the prime minister and some within the cabinet can recommend guests before the government draws up the guest list for the party intended to honor people such as athletes and celebrities for their accomplishments.

"To our voters, I feel very sorry for the fact that much time has been spent discussing something other than policy agendas," Abe said.

On the economy, Abe said the impact of Japan's consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent in October does not appear to be "as serious as the last time" in 2014.

But he acknowledged potential downside risks to the Japanese economy, such as the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

In the United Kingdom's general election on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has won a large majority, paving the way for the country's planned exit in January.

Abe said the outcome will increase clarity over the United Kingdom's future path, and welcomed the country's "strong interest" in joining a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade accord. The pact now has 11 members after the United States withdrew from it under President Donald Trump.

