Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (3rd from right) addresses a ministerial meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday to work out measures to prevent any recurrences of improper handling of official documents following a series of such cases that have undermined public confidence in the government. Photo: KYODO
politics

Abe orders measures to prevent mishandling of public documents

3 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday instructed his ministers to draw up measures to prevent any further improper handling of official documents following a series of scandals that have damaged public confidence in the government.

"To secure proper management of public documents, the government will come together to thoroughly conduct a necessary review," Abe said at a meeting of relevant ministers, stressing the need to "sincerely reflect on" the scandals, which involved the falsification and coverup of documents by ministries.

The instruction came a day after the Finance Ministry released the results of its internal investigation into the falsification of documents on the heavily discounted 2016 sale of a plot of state land in Osaka Prefecture to Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator with ties to Abe's wife Akie.

Abe also urged the ministers to make efforts to improve government officials' compliance over handling state documents and promote the use of electronic systems to record document rewriting and prevent falsification.

Hiroshi Kajiyama, minister in charge of regulatory reform, said in a press conference that the government will interview officials of the finance and defense ministries, both of which have been embroiled in the scandals, and draw up countermeasures next month.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said he will voluntarily return part of his salary to take responsibility for the issue, while the ministry said it is punishing 20 officials, including former senior bureaucrat Nobuhisa Sagawa, who has been recognized as having "set the direction" of the document tampering.

The Abe administration has also been under fire due to the coverup of activity logs for Ground Self-Defense Force troops in Iraq between 2004 and 2006. The Defense Ministry said it found the records after having claimed they had been discarded.

In the outcome of its internal probe released last month, the ministry cited insufficient communication among officials involved as one of the causes of the coverup, but stopped short of concluding the GSDF had systemically concealed the documents. It reprimanded a total of 17 people over the case.

The government is considering establishing a new post in the Cabinet Office to oversee how ministries and agencies manage their documents, while also setting up a special section at each government office to handle the issue, sources close to the matter said.

It also plans to clarify in its guideline that document falsification could be subject to disciplinary action, they said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Right, like no one ever thought that this was necessary before this scandal? Just how dense does Abe think the public is? This is just another photo op to show that he is in control of a proverbial sinking ship!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The documents were doctored to cover up the pressure exerted on the finance minister by the PM his wife and Aso. To collude together for the purpose of selling tax payer land at a huge discount to the president of the Osaka chapter of Nippon Kaigi. That's the problem. Adding yet another layer to an already multilayered beauracractic system is disingenuous to say the least.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Abe is saying even if a scandal is caused by a prime minister, the bureaucracy should not work to hide the facts to protect the prime minister. What an audacious lie.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Hopes and Dreams: Japan at the World Cup 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya: Inside Tokyo’s Latest Luxury Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

History

Genbaku Dome (A-Bomb Dome)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI