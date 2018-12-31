Abe pledges future-focused welfare reform in 2018

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Monday to implement measures in 2018 to improve Japan's social welfare system and help the country cope with its declining birthrate and aging population.

"This year will be a time to act," Abe said in his new year statement, referring to a plan to improve social welfare, part of his party's platform during the October 2017 general election campaign.

"My administration will aggressively push forward reform measures to build a new nation, keeping our eyes fixed on the future, to 2020 and beyond," he said.

Abe's term as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires in September, but he is widely expected to seek another three years in the job.

"Japan can achieve strong growth if we can build a society in which everyone can fulfill their potential," he said, touting his proposed labor reforms that aim to increase women's participation in the workforce.

© KYODO