Abe pledges future-focused welfare reform in 2018

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Monday to implement measures in 2018 to improve Japan's social welfare system and help the country cope with its declining birthrate and aging population.
"This year will be a time to act," Abe said in his new year statement, referring to a plan to improve social welfare, part of his party's platform during the October 2017 general election campaign.
"My administration will aggressively push forward reform measures to build a new nation, keeping our eyes fixed on the future, to 2020 and beyond," he said.
Abe's term as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires in September, but he is widely expected to seek another three years in the job.
"Japan can achieve strong growth if we can build a society in which everyone can fulfill their potential," he said, touting his proposed labor reforms that aim to increase women's participation in the workforce.© KYODO
Pukey2
That feather should be white, not red.
itsonlyrocknroll
I don't mean to rain/snow on Abe san LDP parade, it's the same pledges ad promises, to act on "future-focused" reforms from 2012....
plasticmonkey
So last year he didn't mean it?
fxgai
Aggressively by what standard? The glacial to non-existent pace of his 3rd arrow structural reforms?
And we don’t need a new nation, we just need to fix the one we’ve got.
All I see is huge mountains of public debt being accumulated to support the existing welfare system. I would welcome sweeping and aggressive reforms to thoroughly address the root causes of the problems with the current system, but Abe’s message sounds like nothing more than big talk at the start of the new year. Abe is always talk and virtually no action, and what action there is is in non-priority areas away from the ‘ top priority’ economy.