Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: AP file
politics

Abe pledges reforms, successful Olympics in New Year's statement

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Wednesday to promote reforms in Japan, ranging from social security to the Constitution, while expressing his hope to successfully host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

"Now we have dynamism toward the future and therefore should powerfully press for building a nation for a new era," Abe said in his New Year's statement.

Remembering he saw the last Tokyo Olympics in 1964 at age 10, he said, "I hope this year's Games will also be a wonderful event that will excite children and let them have dreams for the future."

On policy issues, Abe said he "will go ahead with major reforms that will shape our country. And beyond that, I see a constitutional revision."

Last year Abe became Japan's longest-serving prime minister. His current term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is to end in September 2021.

But his long-held goal of amending the pacifist Constitution remains far off, with opposition parties criticizing him for rushing to get debate going in parliament.

On social security, the government has been forced to increase its budget every year to cover the nation's aging population. It raised the consumption tax rate to 10 percent from 8 percent in October to secure funds for enhanced child care support and other welfare programs.

"I will aim to create a social security system that can help people live without worries," he said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

More promises that will be broken

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So we now know what's not going to happen.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog