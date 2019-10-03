Abe pushes for serious debate on constitution as Diet session begins

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a policy speech during the opening of an extraordinary Diet session in Tokyo on Friday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged lawmakers to engage in serious debate about constitutional reform, zeroing in on his cherished yet contentious goal during Friday's opening of an extraordinary Diet session.

With Tuesday's consumption tax hike and a U.S.-China trade war casting a pall on the outlook, Abe said his top priority remains the economy.

A strong economy is necessary to ensure a stable social security system in a country facing what Abe sees as its "biggest challenge" -- a graying population with a falling birth rate, according to the prime minister.

During the 67-day Diet session through Dec 9, Abe looks set to make his case for promoting debate on the constitution with a reluctant opposition bloc, using a solid win in July's upper house election as leverage.

As Japan's ushering in of the new Reiwa imperial era raises the need to consider the future shape of the country, parliament should discuss the constitution to serve as a "signpost," Abe said.

"Let us fulfill our responsibility (as Diet members) to the people," Abe told the Diet.

The Liberal Democratic Party that Abe leads has long aspired to revise the pacifist constitution that took effect in 1947.

But the LDP and other pro-amendment forces are short of the two-thirds majority in the upper house needed to begin the revision process.

Abe needs political and economic stability as he looks certain to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister in November, and his renewed focus on buttressing the world's third-largest economy in his policy speech is seen as all the more imperative.

The consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent -- partly to fund expanded child care support -- along with the U.S.-China trade friction and Britain's planned departure from the European Union, are among factors Abe said he will keep a close eye on.

"Should downside risk become evident, we will take flexible and sufficient steps without hesitation to make sure that the economy is on a firm growth path," Abe said, following recent readings that have painted a not-so-rosy picture for the export-reliant nation.

In the first parliamentary session since Abe reshuffled his cabinet last month, opposition parties are expected to grill Abe over everything from his handling of the economy and a Japan-U.S. trade deal, to the country's nuclear policy amid a money scandal engulfing Kansai Electric Power Co.

The big task facing prominent opposition groups, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, is to prove they are a viable alternative to the ruling bloc.

The government plans to submit 15 bills to the Diet and seek parliamentary approval for what Abe calls a "win-win" -- the trade agreement reached last month with the United States to cut tariffs on farm products and industrial goods.

On diplomacy, Abe reiterated his determination to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "without preconditions," despite this week's test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile that fell into the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Drawing a sharp contrast, Abe expressed hope to elevate ties with China to "a new level" but urged South Korea to "keep promises between states" amid a spat over compensation for wartime labor.

South Korean court rulings have ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation, running contrary to Japan's position that the issue was settled finally and completely under a 1965 bilateral accord.

Diversity was another key feature of Abe's speech, which calls for a fundamental review of the country's "one-size-fits-all social system."

"If we can create a society in which we embrace diversity and all people can make the best of their individuality, we can surely overcome the big hurdle of the country's aging population with a declining birth rate."

