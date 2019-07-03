Abe raps opposition parties for joining hands only for election

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, attends a debate session ahead of July 21 upper house election with Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) leader Yukio Edano, Komeito Party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, Japanese Communist Party Chairman Kazuo Shii and other party leaders at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday criticized opposition parties for joining forces only for an upper house election later this month, despite not being on the same page over critical issues such as whether the Constitution should be amended.

"Isn't it the case that opposition parties are choosing unified candidates for the mere purpose of trying to bring down the government?" Abe asked during a nationally televised debate with leaders of other political parties, a day before official campaigning begins for the July 21 election.

Opposition parties have decided to field unified candidates in the country's 32 single-seat constituencies, adopting a strategy aimed at preventing splitting the vote and facing off against ruling party rivals more effectively.

"If you choose unified candidates, shouldn't you form a shared view over the Constitution, whether the Self-Defense Forces are legal or not?" Abe, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, said at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

Abe pointed out that the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party, for instance, differ on the legality of the SDF, under the country's pacifist supreme law.

Yukio Edano, who heads the main opposition CDPJ, brushed aside Abe's criticism, saying that all opposition parties are clear about what must be prioritized now.

"The five parties decided to join forces for the shared goal of protecting people's livelihoods at a time when they are in a critical situation," Edano said. "We are giving voters a clear choice, whether to choose political continuation or to change course."

In the House of Councillors election, candidates will vie for 124 seats to be contested.

The planned consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent in October is expected to be one of the major topics for the election, which comes at a time when a U.S.-China tariff war has been clouding the outlook for the Japanese economy.

Abe's LDP and its coalition partner Komeito are in favor of going ahead with the tax rise to improve social security services while the five opposition parties are against it.

Abe defended his "Abenomics" policy mix that included bold monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, even though the bank's 2 percent inflation target is still far off.

"It is a goal...but the important thing is to bolster the real economy. What that means is (improving) employment conditions," Abe said.

The five opposition parties participating in the debate were the CDPJ, the Democratic Party for the People, the Japan Innovation Party, the Japanese Communist Party, and the Social Democratic Party.

