Abe rebuffs opposition resignation call over contentious gov't event

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday rejected opposition calls to resign over a controversial state-funded cherry blossom viewing party, saying he broke no law.

Opposition parties have alleged that Abe used the annual event for personal gain by inviting hundreds of his own supporters. They have also claimed his office hosted a dinner party at a luxury Tokyo hotel for such supporters at a much lower fee than usual and made up for the shortfall.

"If you continue to stay in the current post without clarifying the allegations, our society's morals will continue to be damaged," Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said during a parliamentary session.

"We strongly urge you to resign from the post of prime minister," he said.

Edano kicked off the first day of questioning in the 150-day regular session that began on Monday by focusing on a spate of scandals, including another related to the introduction of casinos in Japan.

Abe largely stuck to his previous explanation he gave about the cherry blossom viewing party, meant to honor people such as celebrities and athletes for their accomplishments.

At issue is the opaque guest selection process as the government, as a long-held practice, has drawn up an invitee list based on recommendations by cabinet members, including the prime minister, and ruling party lawmakers.

The handling of the guest lists has also come under intense scrutiny following revelations that some of them were discarded without the government keeping track of them in violation of the country's law on the management of public records.

Abe denied vote-buying allegations made by Edano, saying that it is not him but the Cabinet Office and the Cabinet Secretariat that compile a final guest list by screening recommendations.

"The allegation that the public offices election law has been breached is not true," Abe said.

Edano, along with another opposition party leader Yuichiro Tamaki, also grilled Abe over his administration's drive to introduce casinos in Japan following the arrest of Tsukasa Akimoto, a former member of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party who spearheaded the initiative, on suspicion of receiving bribes from a Chinese gambling operator.

"It's staggering that a lawmaker has been arrested," said Tamaki, who heads the Democratic Party for the People. "First and foremost, shouldn't the prime minister apologize to the Japanese people and declare a freeze on promotion of the (casino) projects?"

Abe said Akimoto's arrest is "very regrettable" but that the administration aims to introduce casinos as part of "integrated resorts."

"Integrated resorts involve international conference and exhibition halls as well as large hotels. They are entertainment facilities that will be enjoyed by families and help Japan become a country of advanced tourism," Abe said.

Despite the scandals, Abe is aiming to move parliamentary debate toward his goal of revising Japan's pacifist Constitution.

Any proposed revision needs to be approved by a two-thirds majority in both chambers of parliament before the proposal can be put to a national referendum. Pro-amendment forces do not have such a majority in the upper house.

The revision plan drafted by the LDP can be used to promote discussions, Abe said. "I ask the Democratic Party for the People to present an alternative plan or ideas if you have a problem with ours."

Abe is specifically aiming to add a reference to the Self-Defense Forces in a revised Constitution in order to end decades of debate over their legality. The war-renouncing supreme law has never been amended since it entered into force in 1947.

© KYODO