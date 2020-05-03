Abe regrets having missed goal of amending Constitution by 2020

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed regret Sunday for failing to realize his goal of bringing about a first-ever amendment of Japan's pacifist Constitution by 2020.

But in a message released on the 73rd anniversary of the supreme law coming into force, Abe said there is "no wavering at all in my resolve to amend the Constitution," while the opposition criticized him for trying to build momentum toward the goal by stirring a sense of crisis among the public over the coronavirus outbreak.

Abe's message was provided to a rally of conservative, pro-amendment groups that was held in an online format this year to prevent the spread of the virus.

Abe said in a video message three years ago to a rally organized by the same groups, which are associated with the Japan Conference, that he would aim to put into force a new constitution by rewriting the war-renouncing Article 9 by 2020.

Abe has argued that the article should be revised by adding an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces to end the debate over their constitutionality.

The article, if read literally, prohibits Japan from possessing military forces and other "war potential."

Despite Abe's long-held political goal, opinion polls have shown that a majority of Japanese find no need to accelerate discussions on whether to revise the Constitution.

In the latest video message, Abe also referred to his Liberal Democratic Party's 2018 plan to amend four elements of the Constitution, noting that the need of introducing an emergency clause to give more power to the Cabinet at a time of a major disaster is one of them.

As the government grapples with the spread of the coronavirus, Abe and some other conservative lawmakers have called for active debate on such a clause, which critics have warned could restrict people's rights.

Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is among those who denied the necessity of an emergency clause in combating the pandemic.

"It is absolutely not true that necessary measures cannot be implemented under the rule of the current Constitution," Edano said in a video clip uploaded on the website of the party.

He underscored Japan has the basic law on disaster management that also restricts private rights during the time of emergency and allows authorities to implement essential measures, saying the law can be applied in efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Shinichi Nishikawa, a professor of political science at Meiji University, warned that an emergency clause could give an immense power to the cabinet, saying the country "should prepare for crises by utilizing individual laws, rather than revising the Constitution itself."

A recent Kyodo News survey found that the Japanese public is divided over introducing an emergency clause by amending the Constitution, which has not been changed since taking effect in 1947.

