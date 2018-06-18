Abe says he won't miss chance to meet with N Korean leader Kim

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday expressed his readiness to have a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, possibly in the autumn, to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North in the 1970s and 1980s.

Amid reports that Tokyo aims to hold such talks on the sidelines of an international economic forum in Russia in mid-September or the U.N. General Assembly in New York later in the month, Abe said in an upper house committee meeting he "won't miss any chance to settle the abduction issue."

Tokyo has started full-fledged preparations for the first Japan-North Korea summit since 2004, after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the abduction matter during his unprecedented meeting with Kim last week in Singapore.

"In the end, I have to face Chairman Kim and hold a summit meeting," Abe said.

While saying nothing has been decided, he reiterated that an envisioned summit with Kim must lead to the resolution of the abduction issue, as well as that of North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Noting that Kim's "leadership" made the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit possible, Abe said he wants Japan's relations with the North to also "get off to a new start" and pledged to resolve the matter by "breaking the shell of mutual distrust."

But Abe underlined that Japan will not provide North Korea with economic cooperation and will not normalize bilateral ties without resolving the long-standing abduction issue, which he describes as his government's top priority.

Abe has indicated Japan may help shoulder the costs of Pyongyang's denuclearization under a potential international framework for funding.

Kim reaffirmed his country's commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during his summit with Trump on June 12.

© KYODO