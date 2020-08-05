Abe says no need for another state of emergency over coronavirus

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday reiterated there is no immediate need to declare another state of emergency in Japan despite a recent resurgence in novel coronavirus infections.
Speaking at a press conference in Hiroshima, Abe said there had been far fewer serious and fatal cases recently compared to when the previous state of emergency was declared in April, and that hospitals across the country were better equipped to treat patients.
"The aim is to prevent the spread of infections as much as possible while also keeping social and economic activity going," he said. "It's a very difficult task, but we will act quickly and as necessary to protect lives and livelihoods while avoiding a situation where another state of emergency is needed."
After getting the outbreak under some degree of control in May, Japan has seen a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks especially in urban centers such as Tokyo and Osaka, as well as Aichi Prefecture and Okinawa.
There are concerns next week's Bon summer holiday could cause another spike in infections as the period usually sees airports, highways and bullet trains full as Japanese visit relatives in the regions or go on vacation.
Abe called on the public to take precautions against spreading the coronavirus, such as avoiding the "3 Cs" -- closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings -- should they choose to travel next week.
"I ask that we be especially careful not to spread infections to the elderly," he said.
Meanwhile, the Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 360 new cases of the novel coronavirus, up from the 263 new infections confirmed on Wednesday.
The single-day figure brings Tokyo's cumulative total to over 14,600.© KYODO
8 Comments
Larr Flint
Im so relieved!!! Shinzō Abe is great politician and knows what he is doing. No need for state of emergency, I'm going to pack my backpack and get ready for travelling!
Beto Ramirez
And this is why he needs to retire into the abyss. No consideration for even his own people. What a poor excuse of a leader.
Reckless
Glad to hear that. Now open the borders and let me use my GoTo money from Tokyo. I want to see Hokkaido.
Maheshwaran Shanmugam
Ofcourse Mr.President you're commuting by your Government car.
please consider like us everyday using public government vehicle. 100 peoples are standing and sitting next to me. still feeling fear..
Oxycodin
Well they better have enough ventilators and hospital beds to accommodate all who gets sick from the un-controlled spreading of virus.
nakanoguy01
unfortunately, too many people, and the media, just focus on the infection rate, which merely reflects one data point. the more important data points are hospitalization rates, icu rates and number of deaths. if these remail low, then who cares if 1,000 people a day, most of whom are young people, get infected.
Vince Black
There was no need for the first one
Oxycodin
Where is the proof anyone can make a statement.