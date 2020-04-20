Abe sends ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine, seen by Asian neighbors as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, as its spring festival began Tuesday under a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

The masakaki tree offering to mark the start of the two-day festival was made under the name of the prime minister.

It comes as Abe is asking people in Japan to refrain from unnecessary outings to curb coronavirus infections. Last week he expanded a state of emergency declared on April 7 for urban areas to all 47 prefectures.

Yasukuni shrine honors convicted war criminals, including wartime prime minister Gen Hideki Tojo, along with more than 2.4 million war dead.

Past visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders and lawmakers, including Abe, have drawn sharp criticism from China and South Korea where memories of Japan's militarism run deep.

A cross-party group of conservative lawmakers have also decided not to visit the shrine during the festival, the first time since its formation in 1981.

It is customary for the group to go to the shrine during the shrine's spring and autumn festivals as well as on Aug 15, the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Japan's relations with China have been improving markedly despite outstanding differences over history and the sovereignty of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China also claims the uninhabited islets, which it calls Diaoyu.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan, originally slated for this spring, would have highlighted a further thaw in relations but the trip was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In stark contrast, Japan-South Korea ties remain chilled after South Korean court rulings in 2018 ordered Japanese firms to pay damages to South Koreans for forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

The dispute also spilled over to trade and a bilateral intelligence-sharing pact was pushed to the brink of collapse last year.

