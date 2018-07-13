Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Abe to announce candidacy for LDP leadership race in Aug

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to announce his candidacy in the presidential race of his Liberal Democratic Party in August, as he seeks to win a third term to become Japan's longest-serving leader, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Abe was initially expected to announce his plan to run in the September leadership contest on July 22 when the current regular Diet session ends.

But he decided to postpone the announcement to focus on dealing with the devastation caused by torrential rains in western Japan which left more than 200 people dead.

Abe canceled his trip to Hiroshima planned for Sunday, his office said. He has pain in his right hip joint and his doctor told him reduce movement in it as much as possible for a few days, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba, the party's policy chief Fumio Kishida and Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda are also viewed as possible candidates.

Abe may announce his candidacy on Aug 11 at a meeting with local LDP chapter members in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The race could be tough for Abe, as opposition parties have continued grilling the premier over favoritism allegations leveled at him, which prompted his approval ratings to tumble before rebounding slightly recently.

The LDP is considering starting the official campaign on Sept 7 and holding the presidential race on Sept 20.

