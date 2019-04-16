Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe to issue apology to victims of forced sterilization

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to issue a statement offering a state apology to victims of forced sterilization under a now-defunct eugenics law after a redress bill clears parliament, government sources said Tuesday.

His statement and the bill's expected enactment this month to provide 3.2 million yen in state redress to each victim are unlikely to settle compensation disputes, however, as victims are demanding much larger payments.

The compensation bill has been criticized by victims for its wording which does not clarify the government's responsibility and only states that "we" apologize for causing victims' physical and mental suffering.

Ruling and opposition party lawmakers who drafted the bill said the "we" refers to the former government and lawmakers who sat in the Diet in 1948 when the eugenics protection law was enacted. The law was effective until 1996.

The exact wording of the prime minister's statement is still being formulated, but expressions similar to those in the compensation bill will likely be used, the sources said.

The bill, jointly submitted to the Diet by the ruling and opposition parties, cleared the lower house Thursday. The upper house has yet to approve it.

From 1948 to 1996, Japan's eugenics protection law authorized the sterilization of people with intellectual disabilities, mental illness or hereditary disorders to prevent births of "inferior" offspring.

About 25,000 people with disabilities were sterilized under the law including some 16,500 who were operated on without their consent, according to the health ministry and the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.

In cases where victims do not have direct records of having been sterilized, a health ministry committee of medical experts will be set up to determine their eligibility.

A series of damages suits have been filed against the government across the country with the highest compensation demanded exceeding 35 million yen.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Documents Reveal Japan Has Considered a Female Monarch Since the 90s

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Ito

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Politically Indirect: Using More Inclusive Japanese Words

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Lifestyle

Kamakura: A Guide To The Closest Ancient Capital To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo