Abe to return to work after 3-day break

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will return to work as his three-day summer break ends on Tuesday, during which he remained in the capital and devoted one day to a hospital visit for what his aide called a regular health checkup.
It became the first summer for Abe not to visit his support base of Yamaguchi Prefecture or his vacation home in Yamanashi Prefecture after he returned to power in 2012, following a short first stint in 2006 and 2007.
Abe has told people around him that the virus has forced him to make changes to his routine summer visits, and he is unable to play golf, his hobby, either.
Speculation about the 65-year-old's health condition has grown as he spent about seven and a half hours at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Monday and a number of people close to him have expressed worries about his exhaustion from continuously working to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I believe the prime minister has worked restlessly and has overused his body," said Natsuo Yamaguchi, the leader of Komeito Party, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said, "It is not surprising for (someone) not taking a rest for that long to be in rough shape."
Abe worked for nearly 150 days straight from late January through late June and took days off on July 23, 25 and 26, prior to the latest three-day break. He spent all of the six days off in Tokyo.
Amid a recent resurgence of coronavirus infections, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has urged residents not to travel outside the capital for summer vacation.
Although LDP tax policy chief Akira Amari, who is close to Abe, and others have suggested that the premier extend his summer break, the idea was rejected by Abe, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Abe abruptly resigned in 2007 due to an intestinal disease called ulcerative colitis but said later he had overcome the illness with the help of a new drug. He became Japan's longest-serving prime minister in November last year.
A hospital source said Abe underwent additional tests on Monday after a regular health checkup on June 13, and a source at the prime minister's office said the hospital visit was just to be sure of his health when he returns to work. The office has yet to explain about the checkup results.
The hospital visit came after a weekly magazine report earlier this month that Abe had vomited blood at his office in July. Following the report, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied Abe is in poor health, saying, "There is absolutely no problem" with him.© KYODO
MaikuC
But Mr Aso, Abe gets most of his shut eye in the Diet.
dbsaiya
Any ship and crew can sail on calm seas like auto-pilot, but when faced with a once in a lifetime storm the captain needs to be on the bridge. Every decision the master makes could either sink or save the ship. Abe is in sickbay because of seasickness.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
His one of the longest serving Prime Ministers in Japan's history. Before he came to power, his predecessors would quit every year or every other year.
The dommsday prophets on JT saying Japan would be destroyed by Covid with millions of death, never happend. Japan has done better than most countries with a dense population and one of the oldest population in the world as well, many over 80 and 90 yrs.
I disagree with the weak policy towards S. Korea by prime Minister Abe, I disagree with the apology given in 2015 as Final, many of us knew the Korean would back out of the agreement. The bet was how long would they wait. 2 years, 5 years, 8 years before they back out asking for more money new apology.
You pressure S. Korea recently with 2 or 3 items, they where feeling the pressure, started to question their anti-Japan policy..... What do you do then?? Take the foot off the gas, give S. Korea a break, remove items, give them time to build their own materials while not making them feel enough pressure enough to change, to go a different route, to have better relations with Japan, to make them keep a promise, an agreement signed, multiple times!