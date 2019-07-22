Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

Abe says he will seek 'flexible' discussions on constitutional revision

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he will seek "flexible" discussions on revising Japan's Constitution after pro-amendment forces in the upper house election lost the two-thirds majority necessary to initiate the process.

"Although we have provided a basis for debate, which we believe is the best, but we want to have flexible discussions without sticking to our proposal," Abe said in a news conference, a day after the election.

Abe's Liberal Democratic Party has proposed a constitutional revision plan centering on clarifying the status of the Self-Defense Forces in the war-renouncing Article 9 of the supreme law.

On Sunday, the LDP and its coalition partner the Komeito party, along with like-minded opposition and independent lawmakers, secured 81 seats in total. Combined with seats uncontested in the election, they secured 160, falling short of the 164 needed in the chamber to propose amending the pacifist Constitution.

Abe said he is planning to convene an extraordinary Diet session on Aug 1 to choose the House of Councillors' new president.

Asked about a reshuffle of his Cabinet and senior LDP executives, Abe, who is president of the party, said he has yet to decide and will take time to think about it.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

